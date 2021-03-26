Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Vervierfachung! Durchbruch? Ausbruch! – Winke, winke, Pennystock ade!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.03.2021 | 15:10
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Global Price Increase

DALLAS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals announced today that it will increase the price of Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Ultiloc, Selvol Ultalux and Selvol Premiol up to the amounts shown in the table below.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals produces several lines of high-quality polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers: 1) Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol, the original polyvinyl alcohol products trusted in a variety of applications, 2) Selvol Ultalux, cosmetic grade polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers, 3) Selvol Ultiloc, unique polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers for specialty applications, and 4) Selvol Premiol, specialized polyvinyl alcohol products for the oilfield industry.

Grades

Low
Viscosity

Medium & High
Viscosity

USA &
Canada

$300/mt

$420/mt

EMEA

300€/mt

400€/mt

S. America
& Mexico

$360/mt

$480/mt

Asia

$360/mt

$480/mt

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals remains committed to meeting customers' needs with high quality products. The increase will take effect April 1, 2021, or as contracts and agreements allow. Customers should contact their local Sekisui sales representative for more details.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high-performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. The company also represents Durastream CPVC compounds and resins, Advancell expandable microspheres, and S-LEC BK polyvinyl acetal resins. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America, LLC
1501 West LBJ Freeway, Suite 530, Dallas, TX 75234
Phone: 972-277-2900 Fax: 972-277-2907

Sekisui Chemical Group

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844944/Selvol_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/370717/Sekisui_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.