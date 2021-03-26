Anzeige
EANS-General Meeting: Atrium European Real Estate -2-

DJ EANS-General Meeting: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Resolutions of the General Meeting 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a 
  Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this 
  announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
26.03.2021 
 
                      Atrium European Real Estate Limited 
                                (the "Company") 
 
 
                                 Result of AGM 
 
Jersey, 26 March 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), 
a leading owner and manager of shopping centres and retail real estate in 
Central Europe, announces that at its Annual General Meeting which took place 
today (the "AGM") all proposed resolutions detailed in the circular published on 
10 March 2021 were passed. 
 
A breakdown of the results by the number of votes cast for each resolution and 
by percentage of votes cast (rounded to two decimal places) is as follows: 
 ______________________________________________________________________________ 
|Resolution_________________|For________|%______|Against__|%____|Abstain|%_____| 
|                           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|  1. Receiving the Annual  |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     Accounts of the       |253,957,277|100.00%|        0|0.00%|      0| 0.00%| 
|     Company for the year  |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     ended 31 December 2020|           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| 
|                           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|  1. The re-election of    |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     Chaim Katzman as a    |253,152,763| 99.68%|        0|0.00%|804,514| 0.32%| 
|     Director              |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| 
|                           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|  1. The re-election of    |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     Neil Flanzraich as a  |253,957,241|100.00%|        0|0.00%|     36| 0.00%| 
|     Director              |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| 
|                           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|  1. The re-election of    |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     Andrew Wignall as a   |253,957,241|100.00%|        0|0.00%|     36| 0.00%| 
|     Director              |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| 
|                           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|  1. The re-election of    |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     Lucy Lilley as a      |253,957,241|100.00%|        0|0.00%|     36| 0.00%| 
|     Director              |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| 
|                           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|  1. The re-election of    |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     David Fox as a        |253,957,241|100.00%|        0|0.00%|     36| 0.00%| 
|     Director              |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| 
|                           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|  1. The re-election of    |253,957,241|100.00%|        0|0.00%|     36| 0.00%| 
|     Oren Hod as a Director|           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| 
|                           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|  1. The reappointment of  |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     PricewaterhouseCoopers|253,957,277|100.00%|        0|0.00%|      0| 0.00%| 
|     CI LLP as auditors of |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     the Company           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| 
|                           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|  1. Authorising the       |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     Directors to agree the|253,957,277|100.00%|        0|0.00%|      0| 0.00%| 
|     auditors' remuneration|           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| 
|                           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|  1. Renewing the limited  |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     authority conferred on|253,957,241|100.00%|       36|0.00%|      0| 0.00%| 
|     the Directors to offer|           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     Scrip Dividend        |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| 
|                           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|  1. Conferring a limited  |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     authority on the      |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     Directors to buyback  |253,957,241|100.00%|       36|0.00%|      0| 0.00%| 
|     the Company's Shares  |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     [1]                   |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| 
|                           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|  1. Renewing the limited  |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     authority conferred on|           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     the Directors to issue|245,190,267| 96.55%|8,767,010|3.45%|      0| 0.00%| 
|     Shares and/or         |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     securities convertible|           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     into Shares           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| 
|                           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|  1. Conferring a limited  |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     authority on the      |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     Directors to issue    |244,385,789| 96.23%|9,571,488|3.77%|      0| 0.00%| 
|     quasi-equity          |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|     securities.           |           |       |         |     |       |      | 
|___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| 
 
 
 
 
Annex 
 
Please see below information in accordance with Section 2 of the Austrian 
Publication Regulation: 
 
In the AGM, the Company has been generally and unconditionally authorised in 
accordance with the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended, to make on-market 
purchases of its shares including for the avoidance of doubt by tender offer, 
(either for retention as treasury shares for resale or transfer, or for 
cancellation), provided that: 
 
 
  1. the maximum number of shares authorised to be purchased is 50 million 
     shares in the share capital of the Company; 
  2. the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a share 
     shall be EUR0.01; 
  3. the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a share is, 
     in respect of a share contracted to be purchased on any day, an amount 
     equal to the EPRA Net Reinvestment Value ("EPRA NRV") per share last 
     published by the Company prior to the date on which the shares are 
     contracted to be purchased; 
  4. the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next 
     annual general meeting of the Company following the passing of this 
     resolution, unless such authority is varied, revoked or renewed prior to 
     such time by a special resolution of the Company in a general meeting, and 
     in any event this authority shall expire no later than 31 July 2022; and 
  5. the Company may conclude a contract to purchase shares under the authority 
     hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be 
     completed wholly or partly after such expiry, and may make a purchase of 
     shares in pursuance of any such contract as if the authority hereby 
     conferred had not expired. 
 
 
                                     -Ends- 
For further information: 
FTI Consulting: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
Richard Sunderland 
Claire Turvey 
Andrew Davis 
About Atrium European Real Estate 
 
Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and 
retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant 
food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. 
Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of 809,000 sqm and 
with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are 
located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the 
exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real 
estate professionals. 
 
In January 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by 
investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus 
on Warsaw. 
 
 
The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and 
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as

DJ EANS-General Meeting: Atrium European Real Estate -2- 

a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange 
and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice 
should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the 
regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and 
listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee 
of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in 
the past are no guarantee of future results. 
 
 
[1] Please refer to the Annex 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
FTI Consulting: 
+44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
Richard Sunderland 
Claire Turvey 
Andrew Davis 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

© 2021 Dow Jones News
