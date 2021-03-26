Neutra Corp: Neutra Sales Skyrocket to New Highs as Big Box Store Negotiations Continue

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) reports record sales for March and says it's on pace regarding placing VIVIS-brand CBD products in two major big-box store chains.

"We're celebrating our best month in terms of sales," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "We moved more product in March than we've ever done before. This success comes amidst a global pandemic and a harsh winter that kept people at home. Credit goes to our entire team, along with our hardworking national sales team, which started work in January. They've had a tremendous impact. Our next step is getting into the big regional and nationwide big box stores, and we're making great progress there."

Retailers have been cautious about adding new vendors during the year-long COVID-19 pandemic because of decreased customer traffic in their stores. Now that many states are fully opening their economies, big box stores expect returning customers to shop more and buy additional goods and products beyond bare necessities. They're now willing and eager to add more vendors to their shelves, prompting Neutra's national sales team to begin the process of getting vendor certification.

One of the targeted big-box retailers is in the Midwest, while the other is in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Neutra subsidiary VIVIS has a significant market differentiator working in its favor. Each of its hemp-based CBD products is lab-tested for purity and potency. This sets it apart from the competition, something that should appeal to big box store shoppers.

America recently hit the 100 million COVID vaccination mark. President Joe Biden has said he now wants 200 million people vaccinated by May. This means the nation's economy could fully reopen by Memorial Day, further fueling VIVIS' sales.

