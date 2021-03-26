Anzeige
WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 
Frankfurt
26.03.21
11:55 Uhr
22,800 Euro
-0,600
-2,56 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,60024,40017:22
ACCESSWIRE
26.03.2021 | 16:32
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that on 26 March 2021 awards granted in 2018 over ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows have vested under the Gamesys Group Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"): Vested shares are subject to a two holding period, following the end of which they will be released so that the shares can be acquired.

Name of individual

Number of shares vesting under the LTIP

Keith Laslop

55,551

Dan Talisman

33,219

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Keith Laslop

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Finance Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan in 2018

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

LTIP Vesting

Price(s)

Volumes (s)

Nil

55,551

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

26 March 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Dan Talisman

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan in 2018

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

LTIP Vesting

Price(s)

Volumes (s)

Nil

33,219

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

26 March 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637641/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
