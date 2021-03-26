Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that on 26 March 2021 awards granted in 2018 over ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows have vested under the Gamesys Group Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"): Vested shares are subject to a two holding period, following the end of which they will be released so that the shares can be acquired.

Name of individual Number of shares vesting under the LTIP Keith Laslop 55,551 Dan Talisman 33,219

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Keith Laslop 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Finance Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan in 2018 d) Price(s) and volume(s) LTIP Vesting Price(s) Volumes (s) Nil 55,551 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A single transaction f) Date of the transaction 26 March 2021 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Dan Talisman 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan in 2018 d) Price(s) and volume(s) LTIP Vesting Price(s) Volumes (s) Nil 33,219 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A single transaction f) Date of the transaction 26 March 2021 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

