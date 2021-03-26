WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ROBIN WATSON

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 206,865

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 103,432

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 10,632



100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 26 MARCH 2023



DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 114,064 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 114,064



NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-26 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 118,048

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 59,024

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 6,067



100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 26 MARCH 2023



DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 65,091 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 65,091



NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-26 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name SUE MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 53,964

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 26,982

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 2,774



80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR WITH THE REMAINING 20% DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.



DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 29,756 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 29,756



NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-26 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 53,188

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 26,594

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 2,734



80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISEABLE UNTIL 15 DECEMBER 2021. THE REMAINING 20% IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.



DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 29,328 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 29,328



NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-26 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ANDREW STEWART

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 59,836

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 29,918

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 3,075



80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VEST IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR WITH THE REMAINING 20% DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.



DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 32,993 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 32,993



NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-26 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVE STEWART

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 67,240

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 33,620

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 3,456



80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR WITH THE REMAINING 20% DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.



DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 37,076 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 37,076

NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-26 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name JOSEPH SCZURKO

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 18,156

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 9,078

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 933



80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISEABLE UNTIL 15 DECEMBER 2021. THE REMAINING 20% IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.



DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 10,011 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 10,011



NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-26 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name MICHAEL COLLINS 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 7,492

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 3,746

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 385



80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR WITH THE REMAINING 20% DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.



DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 4,131 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 4,131



NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-26 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them