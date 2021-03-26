Anzeige
WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Tradegate
24.03.21
19:39 Uhr
3,160 Euro
-0,005
-0,16 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3313,43517:24
3,3463,41117:24
PR Newswire
26.03.2021 | 16:34
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 26

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ROBIN WATSON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 206,865
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 103,432
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 10,632

100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 26 MARCH 2023

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL114,064
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		114,064

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name DAVID KEMP
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 118,048
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 59,024
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 6,067

100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 26 MARCH 2023

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL65,091
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		65,091

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 53,964
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 26,982
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 2,774

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR WITH THE REMAINING 20% DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL29,756
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		29,756

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name NINA SCHOFIELD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY


b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 53,188
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 26,594
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 2,734

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISEABLE UNTIL 15 DECEMBER 2021. THE REMAINING 20% IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL29,328
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		29,328

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ANDREW STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 59,836
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 29,918
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 3,075

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VEST IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR WITH THE REMAINING 20% DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL32,993
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		32,993

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name DAVE STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 67,240
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 33,620
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 3,456

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR WITH THE REMAINING 20% DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL37,076
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		37,076
NIL
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name JOSEPH SCZURKO
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 18,156
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 9,078
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 933

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISEABLE UNTIL 15 DECEMBER 2021. THE REMAINING 20% IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL10,011
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		10,011

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name MICHAEL COLLINS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 7,492
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 3,746
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 385

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR WITH THE REMAINING 20% DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL4,131
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		4,131

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name STEPHANIE COX
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") FOR THE PERIOD 2018-2020 INCLUDING ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD NOTED BELOW VEST IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISEABLE UNTIL 15 DECEMBER 2021. THE REMAINING 20% IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL55,371
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		55,371

nil
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-26
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
