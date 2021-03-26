WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 26
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| ROBIN WATSON
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 206,865
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 103,432
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 10,632
100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 26 MARCH 2023
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|114,064
NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| DAVID KEMP
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 118,048
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 59,024
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 6,067
100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 26 MARCH 2023
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|65,091
NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|SUE MACDONALD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 53,964
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 26,982
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 2,774
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR WITH THE REMAINING 20% DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|29,756
NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| NINA SCHOFIELD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 53,188
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 26,594
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 2,734
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISEABLE UNTIL 15 DECEMBER 2021. THE REMAINING 20% IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|29,328
NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| ANDREW STEWART
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 59,836
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 29,918
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 3,075
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VEST IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR WITH THE REMAINING 20% DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|32,993
NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| DAVE STEWART
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 67,240
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 33,620
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 3,456
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR WITH THE REMAINING 20% DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|37,076
NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| JOSEPH SCZURKO
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 18,156
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 9,078
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 933
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISEABLE UNTIL 15 DECEMBER 2021. THE REMAINING 20% IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|10,011
NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|MICHAEL COLLINS
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2018-2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 7,492
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 3,746
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 385
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR WITH THE REMAINING 20% DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|4,131
NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|STEPHANIE COX
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") FOR THE PERIOD 2018-2020 INCLUDING ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE.
80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD NOTED BELOW VEST IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISEABLE UNTIL 15 DECEMBER 2021. THE REMAINING 20% IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|55,371
nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE