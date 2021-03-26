Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

Bid procedure, 2021-03-31

Bonds Bonds issued in SEK by Swedish non-financial undertakings.



The following bonds are eligible for delivery:









ELLEVIO AB: XS1562583341, 2024-02-28



ELLEVIO AB: XS1526292815, 2023-12-09



SAGAX AB: SE0010324228, 2022-02-15



SAGAX AB: XS2093119175, 2023-06-16



STOCKHOLMS KOOPERATIVA B: SE0012193894, 2023-09-29



STOCKHOLMS KOOPERATIVA B: SE0013407640, 2022-11-28



SKF AB: SE0014449641, 2024-06-10



INVESTMENT AB LATOUR: SE0010985523, 2022-03-16



INVESTMENT AB LATOUR: SE0012676641, 2023-03-27









Delivery of a Bond may not occur if the Counterparty has purchased the Bond from the issuer more recently than one month prior to the date of announcement of the Special terms, that is, the purchase may not have taken place after:



2021-02-28

Bid date 2021-03-31

Bid times 10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) XS1562583341: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



XS1526292815: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



SE0010324228: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



XS2093119175: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



SE0012193894: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



SE0013407640: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



SE0014449641: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



SE0010985523: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



SE0012676641: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK







Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) XS1562583341: 30 mln SEK per bid



XS1526292815: 30 mln SEK per bid



SE0010324228: 30 mln SEK per bid



XS2093119175: 30 mln SEK per bid



SE0012193894: 30 mln SEK per bid



SE0013407640: 30 mln SEK per bid



SE0014449641: 30 mln SEK per bid



SE0010985523: 30 mln SEK per bid



SE0012676641: 30 mln SEK per bid







Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) The total bid volume from a Counterparty may not be lower than SEK 4 million and may not be lower than SEK 4 million per Bond (ISIN code).

Expected allocation time Not later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date 2021-04-06

Delivery of bonds Securities issued in PM part:



To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system: 1 4948 6383.









Securities issued in AM part:



To the Riksbank's account in State Street (Global Custodian):



Global Custodian BIC Code: SBOSUS3CXXX



Local agent: SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (SEB)



Local agent's BIC Code: ESSESESSXXX



Global Custodian's account name at SEB: STATE STREET BANK & TRUST



Global Custodian's account number at SEB: 01-100 386 491



Riksbank's account name at Global Custodian: SVERIGES RIKSBANK Riksbank's account number at Global Custodian: 0145



PSET BIC: VPCSSESSXXX



Counterparties must use BIC: ESSESESSXXX in field 95P:: DEAG/REAG and State Street BIC: SBOSUS3CXXX in field 95P::SELL/BUYR in the settlement instruction.









Securities issued for the euro market (ISIN code with XS):



To the Riksbank's account with Euroclear Bank: 91181.