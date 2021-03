Generation Income Properties, Inc. Announces Restructuring of $12.8M of Debt

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (the "Company") announced on March 26, 2021, that it had restructured two loans totaling approximately $12.8 million, including a $7.5 million loan secured by our General Services Administration (GSA) & Maersk occupied property and a $5.3 million loan secured by our PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) occupied property both located in Norfolk, VA. The interest rate on the loans provided by Bayport Credit Union based in Virginia Beach, VA were reduced by seventy-five basis points from 4.25% to 3.5% respectively, resulting in savings of approximately $66K annually.

Emily Hewland, Director of Acquisitions, noted, "We are pleased to be able to take advantage of the low interest rate environment created over the last twelve months to help further stabilize our future returns from these two properties. This transaction highlights the relational value of our company to foster strong, long-term relationships with our debt providers and provide continued confidence in our company as well as the assets secured by the loans."

