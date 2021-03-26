Anzeige
Freitag, 26.03.2021
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Vervierfachung! Durchbruch? Ausbruch! – Winke, winke, Pennystock ade!?
WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
26.03.21
10:30 Uhr
38,800 Euro
-2,200
-5,37 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2021 | 19:41
Sword Group: Shares and voting rights

INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 28/02/2021

Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965

Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965

Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,535,865

Dividends

€7.2 per share (of which €2.4 interim dividend already distributed in 2020) Pending to be approved by the Annual General Meeting
Ex-date: 2021 May 7th - Payment: 2021 May 11th

Calendar

26/04/21
Publication of 2021 First Quarter Revenue

28/07/21
Publication of 2021 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group
Sword has 1,900+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Market Euronext Paris Compartment B
ISIN Code FR0004180578
ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services
Indices CAC Small CAC Mid & Small CAC All-Tradable CAC All-Share

Sword Group - SE 2, Rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Shares and voting rights 26032021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7faf4afc-ab6d-4cd7-abc6-c0faa83ce68c)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
