Sword Group: H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement


H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020

Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2020, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:

12,601 shares
€278,959.55 in cash



Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 818 Second Quarter Revenue Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 729
Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 38,536 shares for an amount of €1,207,644.90
Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 34,986 shares for an amount of €1,097,181.30


As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2020, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:


9,051 shares
€389,423 in cash


The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

Dividends

€7.2 per share (of which €2.4 interim dividend already distributed in 2020) Pending to be approved by the Annual General Meeting
Ex-date: 2021 May 7th - Payment: 2021 May 11th

Calendar
26/04/21
Publication of 2021 First Quarter Revenue

28/07/21
Publication of 2021 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group
Sword has 1,900+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Market Euronext Paris Compartment B
ISIN Code FR0004180578
ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services
Indices CAC Small CAC Mid & Small CAC All-Tradable CAC All-Share

For more information: investorrelations@sword-group.lu





Attachment

  • SwordGroup_H2LiquidityReport_2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f75ed5cb-765f-47d6-81b3-e325c77cf226)

