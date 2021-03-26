Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC:
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BZ14BX56
Issuer Name
GAMESYS GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?
No
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
24-Mar-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
26-Mar-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
2.544000
3.053000
5.597000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE)
NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)
NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
% OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)
% OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BZ14BX56
2526596
2.311000
Sub Total 8.A
2526596
2.311000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
EXPIRATION DATE
EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD
NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED
% OF VOTING RIGHTS
Right to recall
N/A
N/A
14140
0.013000
Sub Total 8.B1
14140
0.013000%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
EXPIRATION DATE
EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD
PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT
NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
% OF VOTING RIGHTS
Swaps
01/04/2021
N/A
Cash
300000
0.274000
Swaps
19/04/2021
N/A
Cash
980000
0.896000
Swaps
22/04/2021
N/A
Cash
480000
0.439000
Swaps
04/05/2021
N/A
Cash
368708
0.337000
Swaps
17/05/2021
N/A
Cash
690000
0.631000
Swaps
04/01/2022
N/A
Cash
150000
0.137000
Swaps
01/02/2022
N/A
Cash
2582
0.002000
Swaps
29/04/2022
N/A
Cash
23853
0.022000
Swaps
29/07/2022
N/A
Cash
26000
0.024000
Swaps
16/11/2022
N/A
Cash
8954
0.008000
Sub Total 8.B2
3030097
2.770000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate Controlling Person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of
Merrill Lynch International
5.071000
Bank of
BofA
0.000000
Bank of
Bank of
0.000000
10. In case of proxy voting
Is there proxy voting?
No
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
26-Mar-2021
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom
