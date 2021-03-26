Compassion Center: SRCF Celebrates The California Senate For Passing SB 311

ONTARIO, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / It is the Stormy Ray Cardholder's Foundation's honor to congratulate the California Senate for unanimously passing the landmark legislation of SB 311 this week. We strongly encourage the CA Assembly and Governor Newsom to put this bill into law and provide Californians much-needed relief.

SB 311 (Ryan's Law) Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act will provide a much-needed change in policy, allowing medical providers to be both compassionate and complicit in providing a higher quality of life to fellow Californians during the most vulnerable time of their lives. With that in mind, the Stormy Ray Cardholder's Foundation expresses absolute support for SB 311, Ryan's Law.

To protect the health and safety of patients, employees, and others, SB 311 Ryan's Law provides the following: 1) approval for a healthcare facility to reasonably restrict the manner in which a patient stores and uses medical cannabis, 2) it does not apply to patients who're receiving emergency care, nor state hospitals and 3) prohibition of smoking and vaping medical cannabis is expressly prohibited, as is the case with nicotine. Ryan's Law provides a safe harbor clause, allowing for healthcare facilities to suspend the program if there is any federal intervention. This is a victory for all.

By providing a health care facility with legal protections, so patients who choose to access cannabis in an in-patient setting have the ability to access and use their medical cannabis (something currently prohibited under federal law), SB 311 closes a fundamental gap. Ryan's Law will still prohibit smoking and vaping in health care facilities. However, medical cannabis will be allowed to be administered to terminally ill patients in an in-patient setting under certain restrictions.

Patients are disproportionately discriminated against in the healthcare system, especially in regards to the right to choose your own method of wellness. Healthcare facilities require a clear legal path to provide patients with access to using medical cannabis while in their facilities. This is made possible by Ryan's Law.

Stormy Ray, Chief Executive Officer of the Stormy Ray Cardholders' Foundation, and co-petitioner of 1998's Measure 67 (Oregon Medical Marijuana Act), is quoted as saying, "Patients have been forced to suffer in health care facilities for far too long, it would be a shame for SB 311 Ryan's Law to lose momentum. Please contact the California Assembly and Governor's Office and voice your support. The time for this change is now."

Maintaining continuity of care is vital for wellness. By lawfully providing patients with the option of safe-consistent access to medical cannabis while in the hospital system, SB 311 brings law up to speed with science.

We would be grateful if you would take a moment to voice support for SB 311 today by calling California Assembly and Governor Newsom to voice your full support for the ending of actions taken against healthcare facilities and providers that empower patients and offer true relief.

Stormy Ray Cardholder's Foundation (SRCF) is an Oregon headquartered 501(c)(3) public charity organization dedicated to outreach, awareness, and education regarding disabilities, programs, and options to improve quality of life. The SRCF has been instrumental in developing and implementing public policy regarding medical cannabis and is founded by the co-petitioner of Measure 67, the initiative that created the Oregon Medical Marijuana Act, now a Program in its 22nd year.

