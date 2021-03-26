Compassion Center: IPA In Full Support Of SB 311

CA-SB 311: Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act (Ryan's Law)

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / We would like to congratulate the California Senate for unanimously passing the landmark SB 311 this week. We would like to support and encourage the CA Assembly and Governor Newsom and his office to put this bill into law and provide Californian's much needed relief.

SB 311 (Ryan's Law) Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act, will provide much needed change in policy, allowing our colleagues to be both compassionate and complicit in providing a higher quality of life to fellow Californians during the most vulnerable time of their lives. To that end, the Integrative Providers Association voices their complete support for SB 311, Ryan's Law.

Ryan's Law will reduce suffering and improve the quality of life for patients who are most miserable at the end-of-life. At the same time, Ryan's Law will close a fundamental gap by providing a health care facility with legal protections so patients who choose to access cannabis in an in-patient setting have the ability to access and use their medical cannabis - something currently prohibited under federal law even with a doctor's recommendation. While Ryan's Law will still prohibit smoking and vaping in health care facilities, medical cannabis will be allowed to be administered to terminally ill patients in an in-patient setting under certain restrictions.

To protect the health and safety of patients, employees and others, SB 311 Ryan's Law provides the following: 1) thebill will authorize a healthcare facility to reasonably restrict the manner in which a patient stores and uses medical cannabis to ensure the safety of other patients, guests, providers and employees of the healthcare facility, 2) it does not apply to patients who're receiving emergency care, nor state hospitals and 3) just like with cigarettes and nicotine, smoking and vaping medical cannabis is expressly prohibited. To protect institutions, Ryan's Law provides a safe harbor clause, allowing for healthcare facilities to suspend the program if there is any federal intervention. A true win-win for all.

The bonds of cannabis prohibition are breaking left and right for the adult-user, however, patients are disproportionately discriminated against in the healthcare system, especially in regards to the right to choose your own method of wellness. Healthcare facilities need to have a clear legal path to provide patients with access to using medical cannabis while in their facilities, and Ryan's Law provides that.

Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, President of Integrative Providers Association is quoted as saying, "In order to fulfill our oaths, we need healthier, more progressive changes in legislation, like Ryan's Law. SB 311 creates a pathway for patient safety, access and success. Ryan's Law provides hope and brings integrity back to a broken system."

Maintaining continuity of care is vital for wellness and Ryan's Law makes that possible. It catches the laws up to speed with science by lawfully providing patients with the option of safe-consistent access to medical cannabis while in the hospital system that provides positive, low risk and safe outcomes for all.

Please take a moment to voice support for SB 311 today by calling California Assembly and Governor Newsom and tell them you fully support the ending of enforcement actions taken against healthcare facilities and providers that empower patients - so that patients can get the relief they need.

Integrative Providers Association is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) member-based organization dedicated to the advancement of Integrative Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Providers' Rights and Practical Application. If It's Holistic. If It's Healing. It's Here.

