Fortitude Gold Corporation: Fortitude Gold Announces Change of Independent Auditor

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Haynie & Company as its independent auditor for the year ending December 31, 2021. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.

The Company's decision to change auditors from Plante Moran to Haynie & Company was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and Plante Moran on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure. The Board of Directors believes Haynie's team of mining professionals offers a much stronger value proposition for the Company.

About Haynie & Company:

Haynie & Company was established in 1960 and has grown to become a full-service CPA firm registered with the PCAOB. Its Certified Public Accountants have a diverse range of specialties. Haynie has extensive experience serving public companies under SEC rules and regulations. The Firm assists businesses and individuals with services including audit, taxes, strategic planning, accounting, and bookkeeping. Haynie focuses on building long-term relationships based on trust, service, and communication with a goal to exceed expectations. The Firm has grown to have locations across Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, Texas, and Utah. With nearly 400 professionals firm wide, Haynie offers the experience and expertise of a leading regional firm combined with the attention of a dedicated local firm.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial future dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of five high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, with the Isabella Pearl gold mine in current production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

