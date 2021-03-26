The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 26, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 22 mar 2021

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 4.308,00 4.308,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Ordinary share 4.262,00 4.262,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Swap 2.044,00 2.044,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 2.547,00 2.547,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 121.158,00 121.158,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 1.272.731,00 1.272.731,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Contract for difference 10.798,00 10.798,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Convertible bond 568.374,00 568.374,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Swap 14.524,00 14.524,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 78.526,00 78.526,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Ordinary share 870.475,00 870.475,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Contract for difference 94.088,00 94.088,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 35,00 35,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Warrant 65.288,00 65.288,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Warrant 2.478,00 2.478,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Ordinary share 171.330,00 171.330,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,10% 0,00% 0,00% 0,45% 2,64% Voting rights 3,10% 0,00% 0,00% 0,45% 2,64%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=108653