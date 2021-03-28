AT&S: The strong demand for ABF substrates, which are produced at the location in Chongqing, China, continues unabated. As demand is also expected to be strong in the future, AT&S made the decision to fully expand the area available in Chongqing for the production of ABF substrates. An additional investment volume of approximately Euro 200 mn has been budgeted for this purpose in the next four years. By 2025, AT&S aims to be among the three largest ABF substrate suppliers worldwide and to achieve its goal to become an interconnect solution provider in line with the "More than AT&S" strategy. With this additional capacity, the Management Board is adjusting the medium-term guidance and now expects to exceed the two-billion-euro mark in 2023/24 already (previously 2024/25), ...

