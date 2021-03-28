Addiko: The Supervisory Board of Addiko Bank AG has resolved on changes in the Management Board of Addiko Bank AG. From 1 May 2021, Herbert Juranek, who is currently the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Addiko Bank AG, will serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Csongor Nemeth who is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will leave Addiko Bank AG with 31 May 2021.Markus Krause who is currently the Chief Risk & Financial Officer (CRO & CFO) will leave Addiko Bank AG with 31 May 2021. Ganesh Krishnamoorthi will continue to serve as Chief Retail, IT and Digitalization Officer (CRBO & CIO). Juranek is an experienced senior banker with a track record serving in several Management and Supervisory Board positions in financial institutions active in the CSEE ...

