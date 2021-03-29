DJ EQS-News: Sinopec Records Industry-Leading Results in 2020 and Achieves Net Profit RMB 33.1 Billion

EQS-News / 29/03/2021 / 09:51 UTC+8 Press release (For immediate release)Sinopec Records Industry-Leading Results in 2020 and Achieves Net Profit RMB 33.1 Billion Leverage on Integration Advantages, Campaign of Overcoming Difficulties and Creating Efficiency Mark Remarkable Results Total Cash Dividends Reaches RMB 24.2 Billion, Maintains High Payout Ratio(29 March 2021, Beijing, China) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (HKEX: 386; SSE: 600028; NYSE: SNP) today announced its annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020.Financial Highlights? In accordance with IFRS, the Company's turnover and other operating revenues reached RMB 2.11 trillion; Profitattributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 33.1 billion. Basic earnings per share were RMB 0.273. Inaccordance with ASBE, the Company's profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 32.9 billion. Basicearnings per share were RMB 0.272.? In accordance with IFRS, the Company's liability-to-asset ratio as at the end of 2020 was 49.08%, reduced by 1.08percentage points as compared to the end of 2019. Cash flow from operating activities totaling RMB 167.5 billionwith a year-on-year increase of 9.0%. The Company remained in a solid financial position with a strong cash flowand robust capability to strengthen anti-risk capability.? Exploration and Production segment maintained oil production, increased gas output, and reduced costs. EBIT of thesegment was RMB -1.24 billion. Refining segment integrated and coordinated production and marketing. EBIT of thesegment was RMB 6.87 billion. Marketing and distribution segment effectively responded to market change andmaintained solid profitability. EBIT of the segment was RMB 32.01 billion, of which profit of non-fuel business wasRMB 3.74 billion, up by 15.6% year-on-year. Chemicals segment strengthened structural adjustment and achieved EBITof RMB 12.03 billion.? Taking into account the Company's profitability, shareholder returns and the future development, the Board of Directors proposed a final dividend of RMB 0.13 per share. Combined with the interim special dividend of RMB 0.07 per share, the total dividend for the year is RMB 0.20 per share. Dividend payout ratio maintained at high level and reached 73.2%. Business HighlightsIn 2020, the global economy suffered a serious recession due to the COVID-19 outbreak and rapid spread worldwide. China took the lead in controlling the spread of the pandemic in the world. Its economic growth has picked up quarter by quarter since the second quarter, with the annual gross domestic product (GDP) up by 2.3% year-on-year. The international oil prices experienced a historic slump, the global demand for oil decreased significantly, the domestic demand for refined oil products decreased, and the growth rate of natural gas demand slowed down, while demand for chemical products still maintained a rapid growth. Confronted with severe challenges, the Company coordinated pandemic prevention and control, production and operation, made rapid response, took the initiative to launch "one-hundred day campaign of overcoming the difficulties and creating efficiency" and a follow-up campaign, and achieved remarkable results. On the one hand, we made full use of our resources and technological advantages to make a positive contribution to the pandemic prevention and control; on the other hand, we seized the favorable opportunity of domestic economic recovery, vigorously increased the production of marketable and high-profit products and achieved substantial improvement in production, operation and profitability in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, the Company completed the transaction of pipeline assets, realizing good appreciation in asset value.? Exploration and Production segment: pressed ahead with high quality exploration and profit oriented developmentaccelerated the systematic integration of natural gas production, supply, storage and marketing, and achievedtangible results in maintaining oil production, increasing gas output and cutting cost. Natural gas reserves up by13.4% year-on-year mainly due to new discoveries in Tarim Basin, Sichuan Basin and Bohai Bay Basin. In natural gasdevelopment, the Company constantly pushed forward capacity building in Weirong and West Sichuan gas fields,expanded the market and sales, and continuously improved the sales volume with a record high domestic market share.Meanwhile, the Company strengthened its cost reduction measures. Full cost of oil and gas decreased 9.5%year-on-year, consistently reduced over the last three years.? Refining segment: integrated and coordinated production and marketing, and maximized profits along the value chain.With a market-oriented approach, we optimized refined oil product yield and diesel-to-gasoline ratio, increasedoutput of marketable and high-profit products. The Company sped up the construction of advanced production capacityand promoted structural adjustment in an orderly manner. The Company organized low-sulfur bunker fuel productionwith efficiency and became the domestic leader in low-sulfur fuel market. By improving the marketing mechanism,high-grade lubricants, asphalt and other products sales realized good growth. In 2020, the Company processed 237million tonnes of crude oil, yielding 142 million tonnes of refined oil products, and 40.22 million tonnes of lightchemical feedstock, with a year-on-year increase of 1.1%.? Marketing and Distribution segment: brought our advantages of integrated production and marketing network into fullplay, seized the favorable opportunity of market recovery, coordinated allocation of resources, expanded market andincreased sales, and continuously improved the quality of our retail. With focus on customer needs, we adopted aprecision and differentiated marketing strategy to continuously improve our service level. We upgraded the networklayout to reach end users. We accelerated the construction of comprehensive service stations including oil, gas,hydrogen, power and nonfuel businesses, and enhanced our comprehensive service competitiveness. We innovated themarketing model, strengthened development and marketing of company-owned brands, and actively explored emergingbusiness models to speed up the development of non-fuel businesses. Total sales volume of refined oil products forthe year was 218 million tonnes.? Chemicals segment: with the pandemic outbreak, we rapidly switched our production to increase the supply of medicaland health raw materials, contributing to the pandemic prevention and control. The Company strengthened the dynamicoptimization of the facilities and product chain, and realized optimal operation of the units and utilization. Wefurther fine-tuned chemical feedstock mix to optimize feeding proportion and increase product yield. We innovatedmarketing model, deepened fine marketing strategy, targeted our tailored service, and further expanded the market.The total annual sales volume was 83 million tonnes, realizing full sales and maintaining sound profitability.Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec Corp. said, "2020 was truly an unprecedented year. Facing severe challenges, the Company maintained a steady grip on all developments, focused on system optimization, baseline risk prevention and control and turning risks into opportunities, as well as to stabilize basic production and operations, go all out to carry out a series of campaigns to tide over difficulties, and promote the Company's reform, thus achieving industry leading results. Looking forward, we will implement our development strategy to build a world leading clean energy and chemical company. We will expedite formation of our development pattern of 'One Foundation of energy and resources, Two Wings of clean fuels and advanced chemicals, and Three Growth Engines in new energy, new materials and new economy'. The Company will take hydrogen energy as the main direction of its new energy business, and strive to build China's largest hydrogen energy company. We will accelerate the construction of technology-leading companies, and provide strong technological support for transformation, development and industrial upgrading. In the context of carbon emissions peak and carbon neutrality, we will take zero emissions as the ultimate goal to promote the cleanliness of fossil energy, the economic scale of clean energy, and the low-carbon production process to ensure that the carbon emission peak is met before the national carbon emissions peak target. We strive to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, and make new contributions in response to global climate change. The year of 2021 marked the commencement of "the 14th Five-Year Plan". Upon entering a new phase of development, the Company vows to implement new development concepts and world-leading development strategies. Looking at the first quarter, the Company seizes the favorable opportunities of rapid economic growth in China, rising international crude oil prices, and substantial improvement in the demand of petroleum and petrochemical products, and made every effort to optimize production and operation, expanding markets and sales. Operating results will improve significantly year-on-year and achieve

significant growth compared to the same period in 2019, laying foundation for achieving good performance in 2021."Business ReviewExploration and ProductionIn 2020, under the environment of low oil prices, we pressed ahead with high quality exploration and profit-oriented development, accelerated the systematic integration of natural gas production, supply, storage and marketing, and achieved tangible results in maintaining oil production, increasing gas output and cutting cost. In exploration, we continued to strengthen risk exploration in strategic areas, oil and gas rich zones and shale resources, which led to new discoveries in Tarim Basin, Sichuan Basin and Bohai Bay Basin. In crude oil development, we efficiently proceeded with the capacity building of Shunbei and other oilfields, strengthened fine development in mature fields, intensified EOR technology breakthrough and application, and consolidated the basis for steady production. In natural gas development, we constantly pushed forward capacity building in Weirong and West Sichuan gas fields, expanded the market and sales, and continuously improved the sales volume with a record high domestic market share. The Company's production of oil and gas reached 459.02 million barrels of oil equivalent, with domestic crude production reaching 249.52 million barrels and natural gas production totaled 1,072.3 billion cubic feet, up by 2.3% year on year.In 2020, the operating revenues of this segment was RMB 167.8 billion, representing a decrease of 20.4% over 2019. This was mainly attributed to the decrease of realised price in crude oil,natural gas and LNG. In 2020, the oil and gas lifting cost was RMB 729.59 per tonne, representing a year on year decrease of 6.7%, mainly attributable to the decrease in the cost of purchased material, fuels, and power since the upstream segment proactively reinforced the cost control to cope with the low oil price environment. In 2020, the EBIT of the exploration and production segment was RMB -1.24 billion, mainly attributable to decrease of international oil price.Exploration and Production: Summary of OperationsTwelve-month periods ended 31 December Changes2020 2019 % Oil and gas production (mmboe) 459.02 458.92 0.02 Crude oil production (mmbbls) 280.22 284.22 (1.4) China 249.52 249.43 0.0 Overseas 30.70 34.79 (11.8) Natural gas production (bcf) 1,072.33 1,047.78 2.3

Refining

In 2020, the Company actively responded to the severe situation of the sharp drop in crude oil prices and the decline in market demand, integrated and coordinated production and marketing, and maximized profits along the value chain. With a market-oriented approach, we optimized refined oil product yield and diesel-to-gasoline ratio, increased output of marketable and high-profit products, and kept a relatively high utilization rate. Thanks to our flexible crude oil procurement strategies, crude sourcing costs were continuously reduced. We sped up the construction of advanced production capacity and

promoted structural adjustment in an orderly manner. We organized low-sulfur bunker fuel production with efficiency and became the domestic leader in low-sulfur fuel market. By improving the marketing mechanism, high-grade lubricants, asphalt and other products sales realized good growth. In 2020, the Company processed 237 million tonnes of crude oil, yielding 142 million tonnes of refined oil products, and 40.22 million tonnes of light chemical feedstock, with a year-on-year increase of 1.1%.

In 2020, the operating revenues of this segment was RMB 944.5 billion, representing a decrease of 22.8% over 2019. This was mainly attributed to the decrease in products prices and crude oil throughput compared with the same period of last year as a result of recession in market demand which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the refining cash operating cost (defined as operating expenses less the processing cost of crude oil and refining feedstock, depreciation and amortisation, taxes other than income tax and other operating expenses, then divided by the throughput of crude oil and refining feedstock) was RMB 181.48 per tonne, an increase of 2.1% over 2019, which was mainly because the unit cost increased as a result of the throughput decreased compared with last year. In 2020, the EBIT of this segment was RMB 6.87 billion.

Refining: Summary of Operations

For the twelve months Changesended 31 December2020 2019 (%) Refinery throughput (million tonnes) 236.91 248.52 (4.7) Gasoline, diesel and kerosene production (million tonnes) 141.50 159.99 (11.6) Gasoline (million tonnes) 57.91 62.77 (7.7) Diesel (million tonnes) 63.21 66.06 (4.3) Kerosene (million tonnes) 20.38 31.16 (34.6) Light chemical feedstock production (million tonnes) 40.22 39.78 1.1 Light yield (%) 74.34 76.38 (2.04) percentage points Refining yield (%) 94.77 94.98 (0.21) percentage points

Note: Includes 100% of the production of domestic joint ventures.

Marketing and Distribution

In 2020, confronted with challenges from the pandemic impact and shrinking market demand, the Company brought our advantages of integrated production and marketing network into full play, seized the favorable opportunity of market recovery, coordinated allocation of resources, expanded market and increased sales, and continuously improved the quality of our retail. With focus on customer needs, we adopted a precision and differentiated marketing strategy to continuously improve our service level. We upgraded the network layout to reach end users to further strengthen our existing advantages. We accelerated the construction of comprehensive service stations including oil, gas, hydrogen, power and nonfuel businesses, and enhanced our comprehensive service competitiveness. Total sales volume of refined oil products for the year was 218 million tonnes, of which domestic sales volume accounted for 168 million tonnes. Meanwhile, we innovated the marketing model, strengthened development and marketing of company-owned brands, and actively explored emerging business models to speed up the development of non-fuel businesses.

In 2020, the operating revenues of this segment was RMB 1,102.2 billion, down by 23.0% year-on-year. This was mainly because demand and sales volume of refined oil products decreased as a result of COVID-19 impact and oil prices plunged. In 2020, the EBIT of this segment was RMB 32.01 billion. In 2020, the operating revenues of non-fuel business was RMB 33.9 billion, up by RMB 1.8 billion year-on-year and the profit of non-fuel business was RMB 3.7 billion, up by RMB 0.5 billion. This was mainly because the Company vigorously promoted company-owned brands and increase of volume and profit of non-fuel business.

Marketing and Distribution: Summary of Operations

For twelve months Changesended 31 December2020 2019 % Total sales volume of refined oil products (million 217.91 254.95 (14.5) tonnes) Total domestic sales volume of refined oil products 167.99 184.45 (8.9) (million tonnes) Retail (million tonnes) 113.19 122.54 (7.6) Direct sales and Wholesale 54.80 61.91 (11.5) (million tonnes) Annualised average throughput per station (tonne/station) 3,686 3,992 (7.7)ChangesAs of 31 December As of 31 December from the end of2020 2019 previousyear(%) Total number of Sinopec-branded service stations 30,713 30,702 0.04 Company-operated 30,707 30,696 0.04

Chemicals

In early 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak led to shutdown of downstream factories, imposing severe challenges to the Company. We further adjusted product mix and producing units, scheduled utilization, rapidly switched our production to increase the supply of medical and health raw materials, and maintained stable production and operation. Since the second quarter, with the steady resumption of work and production in China, the chemicals market witnessed a remarkable recovery. The Company seized the opportunity by actively responding to market changes, strengthened the dynamic optimization of the facilities and product chain, and realized optimal operation of the units

and utilization. We further fine-tuned chemical feedstock mix to optimize feeding proportion and increase product yield. We integrated production with marketing to continuously increase the ratio of high value-added and high-end products. Ethylene production in 2020 reached 12.06 million tonnes, the ratio of high value-added products of synthetic fiber was 32.5%, up by 0.8 percentage point year on year. The ratio of high value-added products of synthetic rubber was 31.6%, up by 2.5 percentage points year on year. The ratio of new and specialty products in synthetic resin reached 67.1%, up by 1.8 percentage points year on year. Meanwhile, we innovated marketing model, deepened fine marketing strategy, targeted ourtailored service, and further expanded the market. The total annual sales volume was 83 million tonnes, realizing full sales.

In 2020, the operating revenues of this segment was RMB 371.9 billion, down by 28.0% year-on-year. This was mainly due to the decrease in chemical products prices and sales volume of some products because of COVID-19 impact. In 2020, the EBIT of this segment was RMB 12.03 billion.

Major Chemical Products: Summary of Operations Unit of production: 1,000 tonne

For twelve months Changesended 31 December2020 2019 (%) Ethylene 12,060 12,493 (3.5) Synthetic resin 17,370 17,244 0.7 Synthetic fiber rubber 1,067 1,047 1.9 Synthetic fiber monomer and polymer 9,057 10,029 (9.7) Synthetic fiber 1,313 1,289 1.9

Note: Includes 100% of the production of domestic joint ventures.

Research and Development

In 2020, with the emphasis on the support and leading role of technology and increasing investment in technology, the Company accomplished notable results in deepening reform of R&D mechanism, promoting innovation platforms such as joint R&D centers and incubators, and making breakthrough in key and core technologies. In upstream, new breakthroughs were made in shale oil and gas exploration theory and technology, and the first atmospheric shale gas resource block in China was discovered. New breakthroughs were also made in ultra-deep oil and gas exploration and development technology, and seismic node acquisition system had been developed and applied on a large scale. In refining, the industrial test of fast bed catalytic cracking technology for producing low-carbon olefins was completed, and a complete set of technologies such as heavy oil catalytic cracking with high slag content and low emission were commercialized. In chemicals, we developed a complete set of 48K large-tow carbon fiber technology, realized the industrial production of a series of biodegradable materials, and quickly mastered the production technology of medical raw materials such as meltblown material and fabric. In 2020, the Company had 6,809 patent applications at home and abroad, among which 4,254 were granted.

Health, Safety, Security and Environment

In 2020, the Company constantly promoted the HSSE management system, achieving an overall stable record in terms of safety and environmental protection. We promoted health management of all staff, especially strengthened the COVID-19 prevention and control measures with a focus on occupational, physical and psychological health of employees at home and abroad. The three-year programme of special rectification of work safety was implemented to strictly supervise the contractors and our direct operations, and improve our emergency response. Emphasis was laid on the control of key areas and links to safeguard a stable public security situation. In 2020, we persistently promoted the green enterprise action plan, focusing on pollution prevention and control, energy efficiency improvement, resource utilization, carbon emission reduction, and accomplished all targets. Compared with 2019, energy consumption per 10,000 yuan of output was down by 0.85%, industrial fresh water usage was down by 1.1%, COD of discharged water down by 2.3%, and SO2 emissions down by 4.2%. All solid waste was properly treated. For more detailed information, please refer to "Sinopec 2020 Communication on Progress for Sustainable Development Report".

Capital Expenditures

In 2020, focusing on quality and profitability of investment, the Company optimized its investment management system, with total capital expenditures of RMB 135.1 billion. Capital expenditure for the exploration and production segment was RMB 56.4 billion, mainly for Shengli and Northwest crude oil capacity building projects, Fuling and Weirong shale gas projects, phase II of Tianjin LNG project, and phase II of Shandong LNG project. Capital expenditure for the refining segment was RMB 24.7 billion, mainly for Zhongke Refining and Petrochemical project, Zhenhai, Tianjin, Maoming, Luoyang and Sinopec-SK refining upgrading projects. Capital expenditure for the marketing and distribution segment was RMB 25.4 billion, mainly for construction of service stations, oil products depots and nonfuel business. Capital expenditure for the chemicals segment was RMB 26.2 billion, mainly for Zhongke, Zhenhai and Gulei projects, Amur gas chemical complex project, Sinopec-SK ethylene revamping projects, Jiujiang aromatics project and meltblown fabric capacity building. Capital expenditure for corporate and others was RMB 2.3 billion, mainly for R&D facilities and information technology projects.

Business Prospects

Looking into 2021, there are many uncertainties in COVID-19 situation and external environment, and the international economic prospect is still grim and complex. China's economy has recovered steadily and is expected to achieve positive growth. It is expected that the demand for refined oil products will gradually recover and the demand for natural gas and petrochemical products will continue to grow. Considering the supply capacity of oil producing countries, global demand growth, inventory level and other factors, the international oil price is expected to be higher than last year.

In 2021, we will implement our development strategy to build a world leading clean energy and chemical company. We will expedite formation of our development pattern of "One Foundation of energy and resources, Two Wings of clean fuels and advanced chemicals, and Three Growth Engines in new energy, new materials and new economy", and vigorously implement development strategies of value creation, market orientation, innovation driven, green and clean, open cooperation and talent-cultivation. Our focuses are on the following aspects:

Exploration and Production, the Company will adhere to the principle of "sustainable development of crude oil and rapid growth of natural gas business", continue to strengthen high-quality exploration and profitable production, reduce cost, and forge the resilience against low oil prices. In crude oil development, more efforts will be made in promoting capacity building of Shunbei and west rim of Jungar oilfields, strengthening the fine reservoir characterization and modeling of mature fields, and vigorously promoting the application of EOR technology. In natural gas development, we will speed up the capacity construction of West Sichuan, Dongsheng, Weirong and other gas fields, give full play to the integration of production, supply, storage and marketing system to maximize the value of the whole business chain of natural gas. In 2021, we plan to produce 280.82 million barrels of crude oil, including 31.25 million barrels abroad, and 1,203.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Refining, the Company will strengthen integration of production and marketing, promote the systematic upgrading of refining industry chain. We will coordinate domestic and overseas markets, constantly optimize product export volume and structure, and reasonably schedule utilization and production. We will adhere to the direction of "oil to chemical", and further adjust product slate based on market needs. The crude oil resources allocation will be optimized, and the whole process management of crude oil supply will be well coordinated to lower procurement cost. In addition, we will strengthen the production of low sulfur heavy bunker fuel, and constantly improve our market share. In 2021, we plan to process 250 million tonnes of crude oil and produce 153 million tonnes

of refined oil products.

Marketing and Distribution, balancing volume and profit, the Company will expand the market and sales with full wings to continuously improve operational quality and volume. We will vigorously carry out differentiated marketing to continuously expand retail volume with focus on customer needs. We will constantly optimize the network layout to reach end users, and improve the network integrity, stability and competitiveness. We will deepen non-fuel business reform and improve membership system. New model of "internet+service station+convenience store+third party operation" will be promoted, and more hydrogen stations will be constructed alone or with conventional service stations to establish a new model of comprehensive energy supply and services, providing refined oil

products, gas, hydrogen, power and nonfuel business. In 2021, we plan to sell 183 million tonnes of refined oil products in domestic market.

Chemicals, the Company will focus on the "basic plus high-end" development concept, speed up advanced capacity building, continuously deepen structural adjustment, and improve production scale in high-end and new materials, including medical and health care feedstock and degradable plastics, so as to extend our industry chain and foster new growth points. We will strengthen to measure the marginal benefits of the product chain, enhance structural adjustment of the three major synthetic materials and fine chemical products, dynamically optimize the feedstock mix, continuously reduce the cost of raw materials, and further schedule the facility utilization to fully release the effective production capacity. Meanwhile, we will strengthen market and sales expansion, improve service quality and efficiency, as well as the overall competitiveness. In 2021, we plan to produce 13 million tonnes of ethylene.

Research and Development, we will make every effort to implement the innovation driven development strategy, further deepen mechanism reform, continue to increase R&D investment, to accelerate building a technology-leading company. Guided by market demands, we will closely integrate production, marketing, research and application, accelerate the industrialization of a number of key technologies supporting the Company's high-quality development, such as oil and gas exploration and development, oil refining restructuring, high-end synthetic materials, energy conservation and environmental protection. The Company will focus on new energy, new materials and other cutting-edge areas, and establish strong technical reserves to support transformation and development. We will actively leverage social science and technology resources to carry out cross-industry collaborative research and integrated innovation to consolidate our leading position, implement the "science and technology reform demonstration action", build new type of R&D institutions, and build a more efficient and dynamic innovation ecosystem.

Capital Expenditures, capital expenditures for the year 2021 are budgeted at RMB 167.2 billion, mainly in the areas of large-scale development of natural gas, construction and transformation upgrading of advanced refining and chemical production capacity, among other aspects. Among which, RMB 66.8 billion will be invested in exploration and production with focuses on the production capacity building of Fuling and Weirong shale gas fields, Shengli and Northwest crude oil development projects, and the Phase II LNG project in Tianjin and Phase II LNG project in Shandong. The refining segment will account for RMB 20.1 billion, mainly on the structural adjustment projects of Yangzi and Anqing, as well as the expansion of Zhenhai. RMB 26.5 billion is budgeted for marketing and distribution with emphasis on service stations, gas stations, hydrogen stations, depots and non-fuel business. The share for chemicals will be RMB 48.6 billion, focusing on projects such as Zhenhai, Gulei, Hainan and Tianjin Nangang, Sinopec-SK and the Amur ethylene projects, Jiujiang aromatics, Baling caprolactam project, Shanghai large-tow carbon fiber, Yizheng PTA and other projects. The capital expenditure for corporate and others will be RMB 5.2 billion, mainly for R&D facilities and information technology projects. Appendix: Key financial data and indicators

FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ASBE

Principal accounting data

For twelve monthsended 31 December Changes Items2020 2019 over the same period of thepreceding year (%)(RMB million) (RMB million) Operating income 2,105,984 2,959,799 (28.8) Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of 32,924 57,619 (42.9) the Company Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company (1,565) 54,280 (102.9) after deducting extraordinary gain/loss items Net cash flows from operating activities 167,518 153,619 9.0At 31 December At 31 December2020 2019 Change from the end of last year (%)(RMB million) (RMB million) Total equity attributable to equity shareholders 742,463 739,965 0.3 of the Company Total assets 1,733,805 1,760,286 (1.5)

Principal financial indicators

For twelvemonthsended 31 Changes Items Decemberover the same period of the2020 2019 preceding year (%)(RMB) (RMB) Basic earnings per share 0.272 0.476 (42.9) Diluted earnings per share 0.272 0.476 (42.9) Basic earnings per share after deducting extraordinary gain/loss (0.013) 0.448 (102.9) items Weighted average return on net assets (%) 4.44 7.90 (3.46) percentage points Weighted average return on net assets after deducting extraordinary (0.21) 7.44 (7.65) percentage points gain/loss items (%) Net cash flow from operating activities per share 1.384 1.269 9.1

FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS

Principal accounting data

For twelve monthsended 31 December Changes Items2020 2019 over the same period of the precedingyear (%)(RMB million) (RMB million) Operating Profit 13,193 86,374 (84.7) Net profit attributable to owners of the Company 33,096 57,493 (42.4) Net cash generated from operating activities per 1.384 1.269 9.1 share (RMB)At 31 December At 31 December2020 2019 Change from the end of last year (%)(RMB million) (RMB million) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 741,494 738,946 0.3 Total assets 1,733,805 1,760,286 (1.5)

Principal financial indicators

For twelve monthsended 31 December Changes Items2020 2019 over the same period of the preceding year (%)(RMB) (RMB) Basic earnings per share 0.273 0.475 (42.5) Diluted earnings per share 0.273 0.475 (42.5) Return on capital employed (%) 6.22 8.98 (2.76) percentage points The following table sets forth the operating revenues, operating expenses and operating profit / (loss) by each segment before elimination of the inter-segment transactions for the periods indicated, and the percentage changes between 2020 and 2019.For twelve monthsended 31 December Changes2020 2019(RMB million) (%) Exploration and Production SegmentOperating revenues 167,755 210,712 (20.4)Operating expenses (184,231) (201,428) (8.5)EBIT (1,241) 12,432 - Refining Segment ? ? ?Operating revenues 944,510 1,224,156 (22.8)Operating expenses (950,065) (1,193,524) (20.4)EBIT 6,870 30,051 (77.1) Marketing and Distribution Segment ? ? ?Operating revenues 1,102,206 1,430,963 (23.0)Operating expenses (1,081,378) (1,401,856) (22.9)EBIT 32,008 32,489 (1.5) Chemicals Segment ? ? ?Operating revenues 371,854 516,268 (28.0)Operating expenses (361,482) (498,941) (27.6)EBIT 12,034 22,516 (46.6) Corporate and others ? ? ?Operating revenues 890,283 1,480,694 (39.9)Operating expenses (890,676) (1,480,630) (39.8)EBIT 3,561 2,622 35.8 About Sinopec Corp.

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fibre, fertiliser and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information.

Disclaimer

This press release includes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Sinopec Corp. expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including but not limited to projections, targets, reserve volume, other estimates and business plans) are forward-looking statements. Sinopec Corp.'s actual results or developments may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to the price fluctuation, possible changes in actual demand, foreign exchange rate, results of oil exploration, estimates of oil and gas reserves, market shares, competition, environmental risks, possible changes to laws, finance and regulations, conditions of the global economy and financial markets, political risks, possible delay of projects, government approval of projects, cost estimates and other factors beyond Sinopec Corp.'s control. In addition, Sinopec Corp. makes the forward-looking statements referred to herein as of today and undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:

Beijing

Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028 Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028

Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386 Fax:(8610) 5996 0386

Email:ir@sinopec.com Email:ir@sinopec.com

Hong Kong

Tel:(852) 2824 2638 Tel:(852) 2522 1838

Fax:(852) 2824 3669 Fax:(852) 2521 9955

Email:ir@sinopechk.com Email:sinopec@prchina.com.hk

29/03/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

