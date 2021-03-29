BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings

Broadridge's Fund Brand 50 study expanded, reveals best-performing fund brands globally

LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fund Brand 50 (FB50), an annual research study by global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc . (NYSE:BR), celebrated its 10th anniversary with a global edition - highlighting the world's best-performing, third-party asset management brands.

The independent study measures asset managers' relative brand attractiveness based on fund selector perceptions across 10 brand drivers, revealing the best 50 global and regional brands in APAC, Europe and the U.S. Local market brand leaders are also disclosed in APAC's and Europe's most significant retail markets for third-party fund distribution.

Asset managers faced extraordinary challenges in 2020, forcing them to rapidly adapt their operating environments and client engagement activity in the wake of a global pandemic. The changing conditions accelerated digital transformation for many managers, creating challenges and opportunities for their brand engagement.

The top-five global brands, led by BlackRock, are all industry giants in terms of assets under management and their operational scale. The diversity of the global top 50 demonstrates that it's not only scale that matters to fund buyers. Selectors' favourite companies spanned from niche specialists to the large one-stop-shop 'supermarket' providers. In the inaugural global rankings, size varied from the European manager Comgest with $33 billion in assets under management, to U.S. giant Vanguard with U.S. $7.6 trillion.

The optimum mix of the most important elements of brand drivers varied across the regions. European selectors weighted product and client service elements as most important, while in APAC and the U.S., the company's strength and client focus were marginally more important.

"While the drivers of brand were unique in each region, the most successful asset managers were all able to differentiate themselves to fund selectors. Those with scale and a wrap-around service provided the comfort blanket of robustness and reliability. At the same time, several investment specialist firms thrived with unique, high-conviction strategies drawing attention and recognition from distributors and end-investors," said Mauro Baratta, Vice President, Distribution Insight, Broadridge.

Top-10 global asset management brands ranked by share of total brand score

Rank Fund Group 1 BlackRock 2 J.P. Morgan AM 3 Fidelity 4 Capital Group 5 Vanguard 6 PIMCO 7 Pictet AM 8 T. Rowe Price 9 Franklin Templeton 10 Allianz GIobal

Data source: Broadridge Fund Brand 50 2021

Additional findings from this year's study include:

Interest in sustainability and thematic fund providers intensified across all regions, fuelled by end-investor demand and pending regulatory changes. Managers with distinctive 'green' credentials were notably popular in Europe .

. Building brand recognition through digital and social media was increasingly important in APAC to engage with younger tech-savvy audiences.

The fastest-rising brands in Europe impressed selectors with strong performances in their most important brand attributes, including appealing investment strategy and client-oriented thinking.

impressed selectors with strong performances in their most important brand attributes, including appealing investment strategy and client-oriented thinking. U.S. fund selectors tend to place their trust in a relatively small number of product providers with a broad investment offering and that have a product mix that works for the vast majority of their clients.

Asset managers, consultants and other industry stakeholders interested in receiving the in-depth Fund Brand 50 analysis can make requests via the Fund Brand 50 information page.

Media agencies that are interested in the top-10 regional tables can make requests via the media contact.

About the research

* The Fund Brand 50 report is an annual study monitoring the influence of brand on third-party fund selection. The study is based on intensive interviews with more than 1,200 of the most significant fund selectors in APAC, Europe and the U.S. Fund selectors are asked to name their top-three suppliers based on 10brand drivers including: appealing investment strategy, client-oriented thinking, innovation and solidity. Using statistical analysis, answers to these and other preference questions are transformed into a 'Total Brand Score', on which groups are ranked.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500 Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Media Contact:

Hannah Polson

Cognito

+44 (0) 7974244217

BroadridgeEMEA@cognitomedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1475046/Broadridge_Financial_Fund_Brand_50_Breakdown.jpg