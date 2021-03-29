As New South Wales rapidly expands its renewable energy pipeline, the Australian state's Independent Planning Commission process is helping to align its energy needs with community and environmental concerns.From pv magazine Australia The Independent Planning Commission (IPC) of New South Wales has granted conditional approval for Neoen's proposed 350 MW Culcairn Solar Farm and 200 MWh battery energy storage system in the Australian state's Riverina region. The approval brings the total value of the state's approved capital investments to AUD 2.3 billion ($1.8 billion) over the past 12 months. ...

