Montag, 29.03.2021
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.03.2021 | 08:05
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc: Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman of Tiziana Life Sciences, to give interview on Bloomberg Television US at 1:20 PM ET Today

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences. (NASDAQ: TLSA; LSE: TILS), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, announces that the Chairman and founder, Gabriele Cerrone, will give an interview on Bloomberg Television on Monday, 29 March 2021 at 1.20 p.m. US Eastern Standard Time (6.20 p.m. London) as part of the Bloomberg Surveillance Show.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a UK biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human disease in oncology and immunology. In addition to Milciclib, the Company is also developing Foralumab for liver diseases. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody in clinical development in the world. This Phase 2 compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), Crohn's disease, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

For further enquiries:

United Kingdom Investors:

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (TLSA)
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder
+44 (0)20 7495 2379

U.S. Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies, Inc.
Dave Gentry1-800 RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

Dave@redchip.com

407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
