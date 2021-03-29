DJ Hardman & Co Research: Yew Grove (YEW): NAV rise validates an excellent strategy

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Yew Grove (YEW): NAV rise validates an excellent strategy 29-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research: NAV rise validates an excellent strategy Yew Grove invests in office and industrial assets in the Republic of Ireland (RoI). RoI GDP grew 3.4% in 2020, with 18.2% gross value added from multinational input. Yew Grove's largest tenant segment is Life Sciences (35%), which benefits from Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and, across the board, this macroeconomic attractiveness is being captured by the company. In the past four quarters, Yew Grove has achieved an average 99% rent paid on time. The valuation on its offices rose 1.9% 2020 and industrial assets by 5.5%. Two rent rises achieved 24% and 25% uplifts. Further reversion potential is evident for both offices and industrials. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/nav-rise-validates-an-excellent-strategy/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mike Foster London mf@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44(0)20 3693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1179097 29-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)