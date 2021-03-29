Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 
29.03.2021 | 08:31
Arix Bioscience PLC: Board update

DJ Board update 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Board update 
29-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
("Arix" or "the Company") 
 
Board update 
 
LONDON, 29 March 2021: The board of Arix, (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and 
building breakthrough biotech companies, has paused its timetable to appoint James Noble and Axel Wieandt as 
non-executive directors of the Company. 
 
Whilst the board continues to believe that both appointees are highly qualified with relevant experience and expertise, 
it believes the appointments should be considered within the scope of the Company's recently announced Strategic 
Implementation Review, (the "Review") which includes the question of board composition. 
 
[ENDS] 
 
For more information, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
Montfort Communications 
Olly Scott 
+44(0)78 1234 5205 
 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96438 
EQS News ID:    1179156 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
