

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence decreased and industrial morale improved in March, separate survey results showed on Monday.



The consumer sentiment index fell to -3.0 in March from -0.8in February, Statistics Finland said.



Among the four components, households' expectations of their own economy at present improved in March and households' expectation concerning there own economy in twelve months remained unchanged.



Meanwhile, households' expectation concerning Finland's economy weakened in March and intentions to spend money on durable goods decreased.



The data was collected from 1080 persons between March 1 and 21.



Data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose five points to +3 in March from -2.0 in February. The reading was above the long-term average of +1.



The construction confidence indicator increased to -16 in March from -23 in February. The reading was weaker than its long-term average of -7.



The service sector confidence indicator declined three points to -4 in March.



The retail trade confidence remained unchanged at -1 in March, which was same the long-term average of -1.



