Solvay S.A.: Participation Notification by Solvac SA

Brussels, March 29, 2021, 08:30 CET - According to the Belgian transparency legislation in force (Law of May 2, 2007), SOLVAC SA (Rue des Champs Elysées 43 - 1050 Brussels - Belgium) has been notified by SSOM, an affiliate of Solvay SA, that it has crossed downwards the statutory declaration threshold of 3% of the existing voting rights emitted by Solvay SA, with a total of 2.99% (2.27% of direct voting rights + 0.72% of other financial instruments). Solvac SA has notified Solvay SA that, on March 19, 2021 the combined holding by Solvac and SSOM reached 33.80% of the existing voting rights. Shares held by SSOM are held as part of the Group's strategy to hedge the plan linked to stock options granted to senior executives of the Group.

The transparency notification is available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Attachments