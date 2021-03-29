The module can be used for residential and commercial PV projects. It is available in five versions with power outputs claimed by the company of 390-415 W and reported efficiencies of 20.0-21.3%.Chinese solar panel manufacturer JA Solar has launched a new half-cut panel for residential and commercial PV projects. The DeepBlue 3.0 Light measures 1,722 x 1,1134x 30mm, weighs 31.5kg, and features 108 monocrystalline cells. It is available in five versions with power outputs claimed by the company of 390-415 W and reported efficiencies of 20.0-21.3%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 36.85 to 37.45 ...

