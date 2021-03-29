Anzeige
Dow Jones News
Aquis Stock Exchange: Approval of Optiva Securities as Corporate Adviser member

Aquis Stock Exchange: Approval of Optiva Securities as Corporate Adviser member 
29-March-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
APPROVAL OF CORPORATE ADVISER MEMBERSHIP 
AQSE announces that Optiva Securities Ltd has been approved as an AQSE Corporate Adviser member, with effect from 29 
March 2021. 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill 
London 
EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: https://www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
