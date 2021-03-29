DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Approval of Optiva Securities as Corporate Adviser member

APPROVAL OF CORPORATE ADVISER MEMBERSHIP AQSE announces that Optiva Securities Ltd has been approved as an AQSE Corporate Adviser member, with effect from 29 March 2021. The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: https://www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

1179079 29-March-2021

