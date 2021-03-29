GHD Names Sadaf Parvaiz as Inclusion & Diversity Leader

GHD places inclusion and diversity at the heart of its business with newly created leadership role

LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GHD, one of the world's leading professional services companies, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sadaf Parvaiz to the newly created role of Inclusion & Diversity Leader. Sadaf joins the global senior leadership team and will work to advance inclusion across the company's global operations, spanning 10,000 people in over 200 offices.

Sadaf was previously Director - Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (Americas) at EY, where she was responsible for developing, implementing and leading organisational change. Sadaf holds Chartered Accountant designations in Ontario and the US, and has certifications in Executive Coaching, Facilitation and Intercultural Studies.

Championing inclusion and diversity has been a top priority for GHD for a number of years, and the company has further embedded it in its culture with this new dedicated role.

Newly appointed Inclusion & Diversity Leader Sadaf Parvaiz said: "As a global organisation that is focused on encouraging creative minds to solve some of the world's biggest problems, it's really important that GHD has a truly inclusive culture. My focus is to weave inclusion and diversity into all facets of our culture and business processes to create a workplace where everyone feels like they belong."

GHD CEO Ashley Wright added: "Around the world, our people are working on projects across geographical boundaries with colleagues and in teams who they may never physically meet, from cultures very different to their own. At the same time, we have an enormous opportunity and responsibility to ensure our workplace is welcoming of people who have previously been under-represented in engineering, science and other technical fields. We strongly believe that diversity of thought, background and experience helps the business to create imaginative and responsive solutions for our clients and the communities in which we operate.

"This newly created leadership role places inclusion and diversity at the heart of our business, continuing the work we have been focusing on for the last five years. We're looking forward to seeing Sadaf's leadership build on what we have achieved so far and to really accelerate the change we want to see."

About GHD:

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to a vision to make water, energy and urbanisation sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD's network of 10,000+ specialists are connected across 200 offices located in five continents. www.ghd.com