Nasdaq Vilnius: Nasdaq Welcomes Modus Group Bonds to the Baltic First North Market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, March 29, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the second public bond issue by Modus Group was admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North bond market by Nasdaq Vilnius on March 29, 2021. Funds raised in the issue will be used to finance renewable energy projects and the development of sustainable mobility business. The 3-year bonds issued by Modus Group, which owns and manages renewable energy, mobility services, car trade and other businesses, have an issue size of EUR 8 million. The nominal value of one bond is EUR 100. The bonds have an annual interest rate of 5% with coupon payments twice a year. The bonds will mature on December 4, 2023. "Our sincere congratulations to Modus Group on its bond listing," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. "Modus Group began writing its securities market success story back in 2015 and continues to take advantage of benefits provided by the capital market." "We highly value the trust investors have shown in the group even in the heat of the pandemic. We were pleased to attract more demand than was expected and place the entire issue at once. This was the second public offering by Modus Group, with which we refinanced the first EUR 5 million issue and raised an additional EUR 3 million," says Erika Zakarauskiene, Modus Group's Chief Financial Officer. The bonds were distributed by Šiauliu bankas. The law firm Sorainen is Modus Group's certified adviser. In total, three bond issues have been included in the Nasdaq Baltic First North market at the level of the entire group. About Modus Group Modus Group story began in 1993 in Lithuania. During more than 27 years, Modus Group have grown to a successful international business, currently operating in 12 European countries: the Baltics, the Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine, Belarus, Spain and others. Modus Group mainly focuses on renewable energy (Green Genius), mobility services (CityBee), smart parking solutions (Parkdema) and auto business. Today the company unifies 14 automobile brands, including Porsche, Bentley, BMW, Fiat, Maserati and other big names of car industry. For more information, see modusgroup. Nasdaq First North market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an interesting stage of their growth. First North is an alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACTS Daiva Tauckelaite +370 620 55 127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com