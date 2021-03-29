Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2021 | 10:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Riga: Nasdaq Welcomes Modus Group Bonds to the Baltic First North Market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, March 29, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that the second public bond issue by Modus Group was admitted to
trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North bond market by Nasdaq Vilnius on March
29, 2021. Funds raised in the issue will be used to finance renewable energy
projects and the development of sustainable mobility business. 

The 3-year bonds issued by Modus Group, which owns and manages renewable
energy, mobility services, car trade and other businesses, have an issue size
of EUR 8 million. The nominal value of one bond is EUR 100. The bonds have an
annual interest rate of 5% with coupon payments twice a year. The bonds will
mature on December 4, 2023. 

"Our sincere congratulations to Modus Group on its bond listing," says Saulius
Malinauskas, the President of the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. "Modus Group
began writing its securities market success story back in 2015 and continues to
take advantage of benefits provided by the capital market." 

"We highly value the trust investors have shown in the group even in the heat
of the pandemic. We were pleased to attract more demand than was expected and
place the entire issue at once. This was the second public offering by Modus
Group, with which we refinanced the first EUR 5 million issue and raised an
additional EUR 3 million," says Erika Zakarauskiene, Modus Group's Chief
Financial Officer. 

The bonds were distributed by Šiauliu bankas. The law firm Sorainen is Modus
Group's certified adviser. In total, three bond issues have been included in
the Nasdaq Baltic First North market at the level of the entire group. 

About Modus Group

Modus Group story began in 1993 in Lithuania. During more than 27 years, Modus
Group have grown to a successful international business, currently operating in
12 European countries: the Baltics, the Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine, Belarus,
Spain and others. Modus Group mainly focuses on renewable energy (Green
Genius), mobility services (CityBee), smart parking solutions (Parkdema) and
auto business. Today the company unifies 14 automobile brands, including
Porsche, Bentley, BMW, Fiat, Maserati and other big names of car industry. For
more information, see modusgroup. 

Nasdaq First North market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an interesting stage of their growth. First North is an
alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the
main market. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

Media Relations Contact:
Daiva Tauckelaite
+ 370 62055127
daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com
