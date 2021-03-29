ICIS Natural Gas Benchmarks now available on the Bloomberg Terminal

LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, a global source of Independent Commodity Intelligence Services, has announced that the ICIS European Gas benchmarks data is now available on the Bloomberg Terminal to mutual clients.

The independent benchmarks, price assessments and indices published by ICIS are traded across the European gas market and its Dutch TTF and British NBP benchmark price assessments are referenced globally.

ICIS provides unparalleled pricing and analysis across a range of continental European gas markets including Germany (NCG/Gaspool), Italy (PSV), France (PEG), Belgium (Zeebrugge/ZTP), Austria (VTP), Spain (PVB), Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Turkey.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, plus an increasingly connected and commoditised worldwide natural gas market mean that now more than ever, there is a need for those operating in gas markets to reliably access trusted pricing information and market analysis. Subscribers of the Bloomberg Terminal trading natural gas and LNG will now have seamless access to all ICIS European Gas benchmark pricing, which better enables them to understand the impact of European gas prices on markets and how price movements can deeply influence the outcomes of trading and strategic decision-making.

This exciting new access to ICIS data promises traders, analysts, investors, and portfolio managers improved access to more comprehensive market information from within their existing workflows, enabling them to make quicker, more informed decisions, realise new opportunities, and better manage risk. ICIS pricing data will be accessible on the Bloomberg Terminal within the commodity product catalogue, COMM , which allows users to discover ICIS forward curves and the commodity spot price discoverability tool, SPOT , for price assessments. Users can also find more information by visiting the ICIS homepage on the Bloomberg Terminal by visiting ICSE . In addition, mutual clients of ICIS and Bloomberg can take advantage integrating the content into their existing workflows.

Lucy King, Global Business Director for Partnerships at ICIS, said, "As gas markets continue to mature and globalise, European natural gas prices are increasingly impacting markets globally and the need for accurate and timely pricing information continues to grow. At ICIS our aim is to bring transparency and independence to the market, and ensure vital data and analysis are delivered where and when our customers need it. We're delighted that, together with Bloomberg, we are able to give Bloomberg users access to our benchmark natural gas pricing and provide the energy industry with the actionable insight it needs."

"The recent market volatility has had an unprecedented impact on economies and presented great challenges for financial professionals. These challenges make access to high quality data even more vital," said Emilie Gallagher, Global Head of Commodities and FX Core Products at Bloomberg. "The ICIS Dutch TTF and British NBP gas assessments are referenced throughout the world and represent an industry reference point for trading in the European gas market. Our work to bring ICIS data to Bloomberg clients will further increase the intelligence available to them as they react to market changes and monitor the pricing dynamics between physical and financially traded commodities."

About ICIS

ICIS is a trusted source of global commodity intelligence for the energy, chemical and fertilizer industry. We are a division of RELX, a FTSE 15 company with a market cap of £34.1 billion and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

At ICIS, we help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. As a result of our unmatched global presence, we can deliver targeted connected intelligence to influence thousands of decisions across supply chains every single day. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength - delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately - is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

