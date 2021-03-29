Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes LMK Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Stockholm, March 29, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in LMK Group AB's shares (short name LMKG) commences today on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Staples sector. LMK Group is the 31st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. LMK Group is the company behind brands Linas Matkasse, Godtlevert, Adams Matkasse and RetNemt. The brands are known to many as a services that provide recopies, groceries and "ready to prepare dinners" to consumers. The company mission is to help consumers enjoy a healthier lifestyle. They operate in three different countries and is headquartered in Stockholm. "We are very proud of the great interest that has been shown for LMK Group throughout the listing process," said Walker Kinman, CEO of LMK Group. "Through the combination of our scalable operational platform and our well-established brands Linas Matkasse, Godtlevert, Adams Matkasse and RetNemt, we have all conditions in place to continue strengthening our market-leading position within flexible meal kits in Scandinavia. With a focus on profitable growth, healthy food and reduced food waste, we are looking forward to the continued journey together with our new shareholders." "We are pleased to welcome LMK Group Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have had a great growth journey and is an example of a company that constantly innovate themselves to meet consumer needs. We look forward to follow their journey as a listed company." LMK Group AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com