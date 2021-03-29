Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021
News
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2021 | 10:17
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes LMK Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Stockholm, March 29, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in LMK
Group AB's shares (short name LMKG) commences today on the Nasdaq First North
Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Staples sector. LMK
Group is the 31st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets*
in 2021. 

LMK Group is the company behind brands Linas Matkasse, Godtlevert, Adams
Matkasse and RetNemt. The brands are known to many as a services that provide
recopies, groceries and "ready to prepare dinners" to consumers. The company
mission is to help consumers enjoy a healthier lifestyle. They operate in three
different countries and is headquartered in Stockholm. 

"We are very proud of the great interest that has been shown for LMK Group
throughout the listing process," said Walker Kinman, CEO of LMK Group. "Through
the combination of our scalable operational platform and our well-established
brands Linas Matkasse, Godtlevert, Adams Matkasse and RetNemt, we have all
conditions in place to continue strengthening our market-leading position
within flexible meal kits in Scandinavia. With a focus on profitable growth,
healthy food and reduced food waste, we are looking forward to the continued
journey together with our new shareholders." 

"We are pleased to welcome LMK Group Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier
Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They
have had a great growth journey and is an example of a company that constantly
innovate themselves to meet consumer needs. We look forward to follow their
journey as a listed company." 

LMK Group AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
