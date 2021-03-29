Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Tradegate
29.03.21
10:54 Uhr
26,000 Euro
+0,900
+3,59 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,90026,10010:58
25,90026,00010:58
Dow Jones News
29.03.2021 | 10:25
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NORILSK DIVISION COMPLETS PHASE 2 OF REPAIRS AT OKTYABRSKY AND TAIMYRSKY MINES

DJ NORILSK DIVISION COMPLETS PHASE 2 OF REPAIRS AT OKTYABRSKY AND TAIMYRSKY MINES 

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORILSK DIVISION COMPLETS PHASE 2 OF REPAIRS AT OKTYABRSKY AND TAIMYRSKY MINES 
29-March-2021 / 10:51 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
PRESS RELEASE 
March 29th, 2021 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
 
NORILSK DIVISION COMPLETS PHASE 2 OF REPAIRS AT OKTYABRSKY AND TAIMYRSKY MINES 
Moscow, March 29, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major 
producer of platinum and copper, has stopped water inflow at the Oktyabrsky mine and confirms the resumption of 
production at the Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines in accordance with the remediation plan. 
  - On March 25th, the second phase was completed: additional water barriers were installed, the adjacent workings were 
    filled with backfill mix, and water was released. 
  - On March 27th, water flow was stopped by closing the valves after the stowing mix had solidified. More than 32 kt 
    of concrete mixture was poured into the mine workings during the two stages. 
The third stage of the plan includes a set of measures to restore normal operations of the mines. Under the plan, 
Oktyabrsky mine (5.0 mtpa of ore production) will fully resume production in the first ten days of May and Taimyrsky 
mine (4.3 mtpa) is scheduled to resume production in early June. 
"The second phase of operations was completed on schedule as per the recovery work plan. Thanks to the professional 
performance of the miners, we have managed to stop the water inflow. We are already working on restoring the 
operations; this will be done in phases, in accordance with the approved work schedule," said Nikolay Utkin, Senior 
Vice President of Nornickel and Head of the Norilsk Division. "Along with the recovery operations, the company is also 
taking measures to eliminate the risk of water inflow in the future." 
The company estimates that the 2021 output guidance in the baseline scenario will fall short of the initially announced 
plans by about 35 kt of nickel, 65 kt of copper and 22 t of platinum group metals. 
This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. 
Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations 
 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:     Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          MNOD 
LEI Code:      253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.:  96447 
EQS News ID:   1179188 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 03:52 ET (07:52 GMT)

NORILSK NICKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.