Condor Capital Management: Barron's Selects Ken Schapiro in Top 1,200 Financial Advisors Ranking for 2021

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Ken Schapiro, president of Condor Capital Wealth Management, has been listed in Barron's ranking for the Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in 2021. This makes the fifth consecutive year he has placed in this ranking, and he is now #26 in the state of New Jersey, rising five places since 2020.

"It's an honor to be selected by Barron's again," said Schapiro. "We have always placed the client first in everything we do, and I'm glad to see that this commitment is being recognized. All of the staff at Condor Capital work hard to deliver nothing but the best service to our clients and strive to be transparent in all they do."

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 22 professional and support staff. Condor has been located in Martinsville, N.J., for over 25 years and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor is always working in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan in place.

In this year's application process, data was provided by advisors across the nation to evaluate top advisors by state. As per Barron's report, various factors that are taken into consideration for the rankings include assets under management, revenue generated for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. With these metrics, Barron's is able to pinpoint those who provide excellent levels of service to create a comprehensive directory of trustworthy advisors for clients who may be seeking assistance in investing, financial planning, and other services.

