Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present the Results for the First Quarter of 2021

LONDON, March 29, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a video conference to present the Company's unaudited results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EST, 14:00 BST).

The presentation and video conference will be hosted by:

- Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Those who wish to watch the live broadcast may access it here (https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YWJmNmJjZjEtNDE2ZS00ODBmLTg4ZTctMmZkY2Q1NDEzMDE2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2235d14ae1-4ee5-441b-a84a-6791dee05c7b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%228a6c2ca3-6c65-428e-a1c3-f70c0937abe9%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d&btype=a&role=a)

The presentation will be published on our website:

https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/ (https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/)

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and a number of investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act