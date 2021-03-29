City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 26-March-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 192.40p

INCLUDING current year revenue 195.08p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP14.31m

Net borrowing level: 4%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 26-March-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 74.95p

INCLUDING current year revenue 75.94p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP31.22m

Net borrowing level: 20%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528