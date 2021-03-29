OPPO inspires UAE consumers to Upgrade 'The RENO Way' with the launch of all-new Reno5 Series

·Both Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G are now available across UAE retailers, offering superior performance, industry-leading flash charge and never-seen-before camera capabilities

·Upgrading to Reno is made easy for users with 'Clone Phone' feature that transfers data from any smartphone to Reno5 series of smartphones

DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its significant popularity during the limited one-week, pre-order period, OPPO's all-new Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G hit the UAE market, and are now available across major retailers and ecommerce platforms in the UAE and the wider Middle East region. Inviting consumers to Upgrade_theRENOway, global technology Brand, OPPO, has innovated all-new Reno5 series, offering a jointly developed Sony IMX766 lens on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G for significantly superior videography and photography; a competitive edge with one of the world's fastest charging technologies 65W SuperVOOC 2.0; and iconic design with industry-first finishing touches.

Upgrading to Reno is made very easy with OPPO's 'Clone Phone' feature that allows users to transfer all their data from any brand of smartphone to the new OPPO Reno5 series of smartphones that adopt best-in-class encryption methods recognised by third-party organisations including ISO, ePrivacy, and TrsustArc. The Reno5 Series continues the Reno series' tradition of fully supporting Google, giving users more flexibility and connectivity options. The 'three-finger translation with Google Lens' is one such example that allows users to view a Google translation of anything on the phone screen with a single convenient swipe.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa said, "We are excited to offer consumers an opportunity to upgrade their smartphone experience as the much-awaited Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G smartphones go on sale in the UAE and Middle East. The pre-orders have given us an indication of the strong demand for a better smartphone among users who are planning to buy a new phone. In line with our theme of 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World', we strive to deliver the best technology experience to customers across the region. In the current age of ultra connectivity, customers deserve to have a seamless and trouble-free connectivity experience, and the Reno5 Series is a trustworthy companion that customers can rely on."

Committed to making users' lives easier and better, the OPPO Reno5 series is designed to address common pain-points experienced by consumers in the Middle East. Some of the region's prominent lifestyle figures and content creators on social media, shared their experiences of how the Reno5 smartphones address the most common smartphone grievance that they face. TV Presenter, Enjy Kiwan, balances her busy work schedule with her passion for fitness and her love for family, with the Renos5 Pro 5G's assistance. The smartphone is her companion that helps her organise her day and manage her tasks with more energy and efficiency, thanks to its fast-charging and superior power that lasts longer and better.

Professional photographer Abdullah behind Dubai.UAE.Dxb account on Instagram sees the world through the Reno5 Pro 5G, leveraging the smartphone's AI-powered features that establish it as the all-scene photography expert. For social media influencer, Ayesha Zehi, the Reno5 Pro 5G's speedy performance - built on the solid hardware foundation of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform, helps her to achieve more every day. Ayesha inspires users to use the Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone to reach for more, to excel and to believe in oneself.

Gaming content creator Mohamed Aamer relies on Reno5 Pro 5G's immersive and fluid gaming experience powered by innovative hardware and exclusive ColorOS 11.1 software that is designed to deliver the speed, performance and convenience required for endless gaming excitement.

Content creator and founder of Twisted Curlz, Ahmed ElSayed relies on Reno5 Pro 5G to see the unique details and different perspectives around him. Known for his representation of the 'Modern Man' aesthetic, Ahmed is inspired by the Reno5 Pro 5G to innovate and create engaging visual stories.

Offering an ultra-sleek form and imaginative design, the Reno5 Pro 5G phone has been precision-engineered to feature the upgraded OPPO Reno Glow process that delivers a matte, fingerprint-resistant finish on the glass back cover of the phone, while also making it shimmer like a million diamonds embedded into a moonlit ocean.

For consumers who are inspired to Upgrade_theRENOWay, the Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G smartphones are now available to buy from major retailers and e-commerce platforms in the UAE, at a retail price of AED 2,799 (Reno5 Pro 5G) and AED 1,999 (Reno5 5G) respectively. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

