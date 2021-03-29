Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.03.2021 | 12:46
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 26

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 26-March-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                           225.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                         225.05p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying
value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.