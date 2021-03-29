Grupo Climatempo and Somar Meteorologia merge to create the largest meteorology company in the Southern Hemisphere

Carlos Magno continues as Climatempo CEO and Marcos Massari, CEO of Somar, becomes member of Climatempo's board of directors

SÃO PAULO and BERGEN, Norway, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Climatempo, a StormGeo company and leader in meteorological services in Brazil, and Somar Meteorologia today signed a merger agreement in which Climatempo acquires 100% of the shares in Somar, and the Somar founders become shareholders in Climatempo. With operations in multiple industries including agriculture, energy, media, transport, mining, construction, retail and others, the union of the two companies makes Climatempo the leading player in providing data and solutions in Brazil and Latin America. Carlos Magno do Nascimento, founder and president of Grupo Climatempo, leads the company as Climatempo CEO, while Marcos Massari, CEO of Somar Meteorologia will be a member of the Board of Directors.

According to Soeren Andersen, CEO of StormGeo, "The combination of Somar and Climatempo will enable us to serve our South American customers even better, offering a wider range of services and focused product development. Together, Climatempo and Somar will be the leading Brazilian provider of weather services for businesses and consumers, born and grown from Brazilian roots. At StormGeo, we're very excited about this transaction and welcome Somar, their founders and their employees on board."

Marcos Massari, CEO of Somar Meteorologia said, "The merger of Somar and Climatempo adds immense value to the market. We will gain technical quality by adding our products, modeling and the experience of our teams. Somar brings more than 25 years of strong expertise in serving Agribusiness, Energy, Media and Environmental Monitoring. Together we will be stronger and more competitive to face the competition of the big international players, and thus conquer the Latin American market. With the merger, we will have the most complete portfolio in the market, to better meet the needs of our customers."

Since 2019, Climatempo has been a part of StormGeo, a global leader in meteorological intelligence and decision support solutions. The addition of Somar will provide access to new products and systems to companies that require environmental information, including services and solutions focused on the renewable energy sector.

By combining forces, Climatempo and Somar will be uniquely positioned to provide innovative meteorological intelligence not only for Brazil, but for all of Latin America. StormGeo's global presence expands Climatempo's network and allows the company to better serve its national and international customers.

"Our intentions in merging with Somar were aimed at significantly expanding our B2B business," said Carlos Magno, CEO of Climatempo. "We have great expertise in the areas of energy, agriculture and media, and the addition of Somar gives us momentum to move forward with these segments, while strengthening our environmental monitoring. In 2021, we plan to launch new solutions for alerts of environmental disasters and a decision support system for critical sectors."

Magno continued, "Climatempo plans the launch of a product that uses artificial intelligence to interpret, in real time, the impact of atmospheric variables. Retail will be the main beneficiary of these new technologies, both for the production and distribution of products, as well as in support of marketing initiatives."

About Climatempo

With 30 years of solid market experience and providing quality meteorological advice to several industry sectors, Climatempo is synonymous with innovation. It was the first private company to offer customized analysis for various market sectors, newsletters for the media, 24-hour channel on the main pay-TV operators and consolidated digital positioning with website and applications, which together add up to 20 million users monthly.

In 2015, it started to invest even more heavily in technology and innovation with the installation of LABS Climatempo in the Technological Park of São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo. LABS works in the research and development of solutions for severe weather, renewable energies (wind and solar), hydrology, commercialization and generation of energy, inland navigation, oceanography and smart cities.

Currently, Climatempo is the main meteorological consulting company in Brazil and has specialized services to serve more than 22 segments of the economy. The Group is chaired by meteorologist Carlos Magno, who, with more than 35 years of experience, was one of the pioneers of the profession in the country.

About Somar

With 25 years' experience, Somar has the strength, security and credibility necessary for a company that acts with a view to the future, anticipating changes, reducing risks and generating results.

Somar is always in partnership with its customers, understanding and anticipating needs, with flexibility to solve problems and offer the best solutions in meteorology. Recognized for the assertiveness of the information offered, its solutions are focused on excellence, competence and intelligence, so that, in fact, they are relevant to people.

Somar is an innovative company and believes that anyone who thinks about the future is always one step ahead. Therefore, it seeks new solutions with technology, accessibility and creativity, to foster the evolution of the market.

Somar Meteorologia is a Brazilian company that operates in the segment of meteorology, oceanography and the environment, offering consulting services, content generation and technology solutions. And so, to guarantee relevant information, forecasts and recommendations to the market and the city regarding the impacts of the climate on business, life and the economy.

About StormGeo

StormGeo is a global leader in meteorological intelligence services and decision support, with leading solutions in shipping, oil and gas, renewable energy, utilities, cross industry and aviation. Its products help customers manage risk, optimize performance, reduce costs and increase revenue. StormGeo operates 24 offices in 15 countries. As a participant in the UN Global Compact for Sustainable Business in the Oceans, StormGeo's passion for climate and the protection of natural resources is a motivation to support its customers in making environmentally responsible business decisions. The company is certified by ISO 9001 and is dedicated to providing the best possible support and quality of service. For more information, visit www.stormgeo.com.

