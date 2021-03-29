German solar manufacturer Axitec has revealed plans to start selling its new half-cut PV modules from the second quarter. It manufactures the panels with 182 mm wafers.From pv magazine Germany Axitec, a German solar module supplier and battery manufacturer, has launched two new modules with power ratings of 410 W and 510 W. The two half-cell modules feature 182 mm wafers and will be available from the second quarter of this year, the company said. Its AXIpremium XXL HC (silver/white) and AXIblackpremium XL HC (black backsheets/black frame) will be available throughout the world in 108-cell and ...

