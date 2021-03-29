NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 26 March 2021 were: 784.09p Capital only 786.87p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 25,000 ordinary shares on 24th March 2021, the Company has 91,418,772 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.