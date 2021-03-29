Health Advance Inc: Positive Developments for Shareholders of Health Advance, Inc

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Health Advance, Inc (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com reports that the company's application to OTC Markets OTCIQ News and Information Service has been approved, and fees paid, for the purpose of commencing Current Information filings under OTC Markets' Alternative Reporting Guidelines. The company will also apply to the SEC via Form 12 to cease being an SEC reporting issuer. Compliance with OTC Markets' "Pink Current Information" standard of disclosure via the Alternative Reporting Guidelines satisfies new SEC disclosure regulations for continued quotation. Health Advance's Current Information filings will be posted at OTC Markets within 60 days.

Health Advance has already begun updating other elements of its OTC Markets profile. This includes public disclosure via OTC Markets on March 26th of the reduction of Health Advance's outstanding share count from 320,947,500 common shares to 160,947,500. The reduction arises from share issuance cancellation, not from a reverse split, and has been welcomed by shareholders.

The Current Information filings of Health Advance will include a comprehensive Management Discussion and Analysis by the company's new president, Larry McLachlin. Mr. McLachlin is enthusiastic about Health Advance's future and comments: "We are moving forward with a practical approach. Prior management had a bold vision, for which we thank them. However, the associated plans were complex. That complexity impaired progress because the company was not in a position to make the most of such plans. I will be focusing on straightforward business operations that ramp-up shareholder value by emphasizing sales and cashflow from new sources. Commercialization is what I am after. Health Advance shareholders have not seen the operational progress they deserve. I hope that shareholders will be pleased by the action-orientation of new management going forward."

Health Advance shareholders are invited to follow the company on its new Twitter account, created March 26th. The Twitter account will provide Health Advance shareholders with bullet point updates about Health Advance operational matters. www.Twitter.com/HADVPresident Also, a new Health Advance CEO Blog has been added to the Health Advance website. By means of the CEO blog, shareholder questions can be answered publicly and discussion about Health Advance's business can be given context, in the spirit of SEC Fair Disclosure: www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com

ABOUT HEALTH ADVANCE INC: Since its founding in 2010, Health Advance Inc has sought to commercialize a variety of health and appearance related concepts. The company has never stopped working to realize its vision, but this potential was not converted to sales activity. In 2021, Health Advance is acting via new management to drive shareholder value by implementing commercial activity and achieving revenue as soon as possible. The company will also post "Current Information" filings with OTC Markets before May 31st under the Alternative Reporting Guidelines.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact

Larry McLachlin, President

Health Advance, Inc

9131 Keele Street, Suite A4

Vaughan, Ontario

L4K 0G7

(705) 733-7098

President@HealthAdvanceGroup.com

www.Twitter.com/HADVPresident

SOURCE: Health Advance Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637828/Positive-Developments-for-Shareholders-of-Health-Advance-Inc