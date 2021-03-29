London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2021) - Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) (the "Company"), a provider of wellness and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both humans and pets invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on March 31, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Rene Lauritsen in real time. Mr. Lauritsen will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Lauritsen will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Link Reservations Inc. will be presenting at 1:30 PM Eastern time for approx. 20 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

Here is the unique registration link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1448272&tp_key=2849e0b0c0&sti=lrsv

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference:

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Link Reservations Inc.

Link Reservations Inc is a CBD and wellness product provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of both people and pets worldwide. Its trades through its two brands; LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet develops and markets hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses. DailyLifeCBD provides everyday hemp-based CBD wellness products for people. The Company has operations in both the US and Europe. Also, LRSV will soon be launching a mushroom infused wellness product.

