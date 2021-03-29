DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-March-2021 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC LEI Number: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/03/2021) of GBP59.76m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/03/2021) of GBP43.29m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 26/03/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 204.84p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 204.84p Ordinary share price 205.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 0.42% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 113.59p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 113.00p Premium to NAV (0.52)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2020 to 26/03/2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 96509 EQS News ID: 1179294 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

