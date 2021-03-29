Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341052 Ticker-Symbol: IZ1 
Tradegate
29.03.21
14:30 Uhr
16,074 Euro
-0,228
-1,40 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,05816,19815:12
16,09816,23615:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.03.2021 | 13:41
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Filing of Annual Disclosure and Regulatory Documents

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) provides notice that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will take place on May 6, 2021, at 08:00 am EDT online via audio webcast through the Company's website (www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)) or directly at https://web.lumiagm.com/246127722 (https://web.lumiagm.com/246127722).

ANNUAL DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS
The Company's 2020 Annual Report (which includes the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis), Annual Information Form and 2021 Notice & Access Document, Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, Proxy Form, Financial Statements Request Form and Voting Instruction Form are now available online at https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/investor-briefcase/default.aspx (https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/investor-briefcase/default.aspx).

AMENDED AND RESTATED NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT FOR TACA TACA
The Company also wishes to advise that an amended and restated National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report dated March 30, 2021 (the "A&R Taca Taca Technical Report") for the Company's Taca Taca development project ("Taca Taca") has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com). Taca Taca is a copper, molybdenum and gold project located in the Puna (Altiplano) region of Salta Province, in northwest Argentina. The restated A&R Taca Taca Technical Report now includes presentation of an after-tax cashflow model and amends, restates and supersedes the previous NI 43-101 technical report in respect of Taca Taca dated November 2020. The pre-tax cash flow assumptions included in the restated A&R Taca Taca Technical report are unchanged from the previous technical report. The A&R Taca Taca Technical Report has been filed at the request of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission during the course of a review.

Qualified Persons
The A&R Taca Taca Technical Report was prepared under the direction and supervision of the following First Quantum personnel: David Gray (QP) BSc(Hons, Geology), MAusIMM, FAIG, Group Mine and Resource Geologist, FQM (Australia) Pty Ltd, Michael Lawlor (QP) BEng Hons (Mining), MEngSc, FAusIMM, Consultant Mining Engineer, FQM (Australia) Pty Ltd, and Andrew Briggs (QP) BSc(Eng), ARSM, FSAIMM, of the Company. Each of David Gray, Michael Lawlor, and Andrew Briggs is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101 and has verified the data contained in the A&R Taca Taca Technical Report.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com

North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577


FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.