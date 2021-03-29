Wolves Summit successfully completed another hybrid conference seeing 2127+ attendees from 66 countries. 1815 online meetings were made possible via Wolves Summit's match-matching platform.

Once again, the event was hosted on Hopin, Europe's fastest growing start-up of all time.

In a fireside chat with Accel's Julien Bek and Wolves Summit's Diana Florescu, Hopin's VP of Finance Mark Masters shares: "Wolves Summit is one of our most active and successful event partners at Hopin, paving the way to a new world of hybrid events. This year's edition is a testament to the resilience of the leadership who used this time as an opportunity to reset to rethink a future in which digital events are an important part of the knowledge-sharing and connection-making mix. I know they're planning something big in October 2021, and we cannot be more excited to be part of that journey."

This year's edition has drawn in 1183 start-ups, 602 investors business leaders, and ambassadors from across Europe including EIC Fund, the British Embassy, Microsoft, Deutsche Börse Group, among others. After selecting 87 start-ups to pitch live during the internationally known Great Pitch Contest, Wolves Summit has a winner Viezo, a solution capable of converting vibrations into useful electricity.

"The strength of the conference lies in its focus on networking. The event represents a massive window of opportunity, since the right people, who joined from all over Europe and the UK, are here to share knowledge, giving access to new products and fostering partnerships. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Wolves Summit bridging the gap between the CEE and the UK start-up ecosystems," adds Michal Sobczyk, Digital and Business Attaché at the British Embassy in Warsaw.

Wolves Summit has never been more global than it is now bringing in a more diverse audience than were at the physical event previously.

"Whilst we're feeling buoyant about the future, we know that we've just scratched the surface of what can be achieved in the CEE region. Wolves Summit is going to look a whole lot different in October 2021. We are preparing to pilot a new hybrid programme celebrating innovators through local and national initiatives run by event partners across CEE," shares Michael Chaffe, VP at Wolves Summit.

Wolves Summit is in advanced conversations with several leading regional conferences to join and co-create the programme for October's edition.

