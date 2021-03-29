Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2021) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the integration with Yardi Voyager and is now entering beta testing of its new mobile residential platform.

The successful integration with Yardi Voyager, North America's largest property management software, provides Zonetail the opportunity to service thousands of new condominium and apartment buildings, representing millions of homes across North America. In addition, this significant achievement will enable Zonetail's U.S. launch, as well as the launch of the Company's third vertical, rental apartments.

Zonetail's new residential mobile platform named 'Zonetail Home', will provide condo and apartment residents across North America, access and interaction with their building amenities and services, as well as direct connectivity with building management, streamlining the entire communication process between the property manager and the residents.

In addition, 'Zonetail Home' will connect building residents with neighbouring services and businesses such as, grocery, food delivery, insurance options, telecommunication services, local retail and restaurants, entertainment, financial services and much more. These companies pay to be on the platform to reach the lucrative, yet hard-to-reach, high-rise residential market, to advertise their products and services directly to condo and apartment residents.

"The Zonetail platform is unique in that it doesn't just provide additional connectivity between property management and residents, but it also ties in the businesses in the local community in a way that no one has successfully done in the past. It's clearly a value-add to our systems and to the managers and residents that use them," said Peter Altobelli, Vice President of Yardi Canada.

This announcement successfully fulfills Zonetail's commitment to its stakeholders to complete the integration with Yardi within Q1 of 2021. The beta test stage will commence immediately, and the rollout is expected to begin in early to mid-spring.

"Zonetail has a long history of meaningful milestones, but this is the most significant milestone the Company has ever achieved. We have been working hard on this integration for the past three months, and I'd like to thank our development team, and the team at Yardi for all of their effort in getting it completed flawlessly, and in such a short period of time," said Mark Holmes, Zonetail's President and CEO.

Holmes added, "I know our shareholders have been anxiously awaiting news, and I'd like to thank each of them for their patience over the last several weeks. This was a big task, and it required focus to get this work done properly and in a timely fashion. The Company is now entering a new chapter. There is still much to be done, but rest assured, the future is bright, and it begins now."

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) provides mobile platforms for condominiums, apartments and hotels, providing residents and guests access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as essential neighbouring services, restaurants, stores, and other businesses.

Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is partnered with Shiftsuite, and is 'live' servicing approximately 85,000 condominium units across Canada. Zonetail also has an integration agreement in place with Yardi Systems, the largest property management software company in the world. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

About Yardi Systems

Established in 1984, Yardi has grown dramatically over the last three decades to become the leading provider of high-performance software solutions for the real estate industry. Today, we employ over 6,000 dedicated professionals working in over 40 offices throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia.

Since its founding, Yardi has set the standard for real estate software solutions with a combination of responsiveness and technical innovation. We understand the unique needs of the industry's various segments and have the technical expertise and vision necessary to translate that understanding into powerful solutions that meet and exceed those needs.

