Montag, 29.03.2021
Rights and Issues Investment Trust - Net Asset Value(s)
Dow Jones News
29.03.2021 | 14:01
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 
29-March-2021 / 12:30 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Number: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/03/2021) of GBP188.46m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/03/2021) of GBP188.46m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 26/03/2021 was: 
                                                                                  Number of shares in 
                                                                                  issue: 
Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue*   2,499.37p      7,540,321 
Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue*   2,497.75p 
Ordinary share price (mid-price)                                   2,280.00p 
Discount to NAV                                                    8.78% 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 26/03/2021 
 
                                             Name of company                  % of portfolio 
1                            Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p                         14.42 
2                            Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p         12.23 
3                            Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p              10.57 
4                            Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p                    10.18 
5                            Vp Plc Ordinary 5p                             8.67 
6                            Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 8.25 
7                            Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p             7.66 
8                            Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p                 5.63 
9                            Renold Plc Ordinary 5p                         3.78 
10                           Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p                   2.69 
11                           Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p                          2.61 
12                           IMI Plc Ordinary 25p                           2.13 
13                           Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p     1.84 
14                           Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p                1.69 
15                           Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p                     1.65 
16                           Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5               1.32 
17                           Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p                0.98 
18                           Castings Plc Ordinary 10p                      0.84 
19                           National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p             0.70 
20                           GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p               0.54 
21                           Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd           0.45 
22                           Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred  0.38 
23                           Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p                    0.35 
24                           LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p                     0.27 
25                           Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p                 0.15 
26                           Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p                   0.04 
27                           Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001              0.00 
28                           Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p                 0.00 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0007392078 
Category Code:  NAV 
TIDM:           RIII 
LEI Code:       2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96511 
EQS News ID:    1179301 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
