Co-founder Tyler Moeller to assume role of Chief Innovation Officer as company continues to drive ongoing growth, technology innovation and customer excellence

Broadway Technology, a leading provider of high-performance front-office solutions, today announced it has named Michael Chin as CEO and will appoint him to the board of directors. Chin's appointment marks the latest phase in Broadway's long-term strategic growth plan to capitalize on growing market opportunity and continuously deliver high value services to clients. As part of the executive team expansion, Broadway co-founder and board of directors' member Tyler Moeller will become Chief Innovation Officer, continuing his leadership of Broadway's innovation strategy and track record delivering long-term pioneering technology to the industry.

Michael Chin brings more than 30 years of proven fintech experience to his role leading Broadway. Most recently, he served as Managing Director, Global Head of Trading at Refinitiv, where he oversaw Refinitiv's pre-trade desktop, execution platforms, real-time data, and analytics across equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, and commodities. Prior to Refinitiv, he was president and CEO of Mantara, Inc., where he successfully transformed Mantara into a leader in developing ultra-low latency trading solutions for the buy- and sell-side communities. He previously held multiple executive roles and was president and member of the board of directors at TradingScreen, Inc., where he helped the company become the global leader in multi-asset class execution management systems. Michael spent the early part of his career at JP Morgan, serving as head of JP Morgan Investment Management's Fixed Income Trading Group after holding various regional and global trading and management positions across the US, EMEA and APAC.

"As today's fixed income markets continue their rapid electronification and automation, Broadway has a tremendous opportunity to build on its global success and revolutionize the market moving forward," said Michael Chin, CEO, Broadway Technology. "Tyler led Broadway over 17 years from its founding to its great success as a renowned provider of industry disrupting technology to top global banks. I'm honored to next lead Broadway while continuing to collaborate with him."

Chin continued, "What Tyler and the team have built shows the lasting strength of Broadway's exceptional innovation strategy and technical capability, and how its customers have achieved unmatched value utilizing Broadway over many years. Broadway's team is its core asset and has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation, collaboration and customer excellence, and I'm thrilled to join this immensely talented group at such an exciting time. The company's success is also a testament to our amazing customer base. I'm excited to work closely with each client as we deliver the premier hosted software-as-a-service solutions our customers need to meet their most complex global trading challenges."

"This is an incredible time to be at the forefront of fintech's evolution. With more than three decades of fintech and executive experience, Michael brings incredible market expertise, knowledge, and leadership to Broadway. I've gotten to know Michael well and believe deeply in his vision and ability to continue our exceptional culture and growth. The board and I are thrilled to have chosen Michael to be our next CEO as we bolster our go-to-market strategy and continue our rigorous focus on delivering on the industry's needs for the long term," said Tyler Moeller, Chief Innovation Officer, Broadway.

As Chief Innovation Officer, Tyler Moeller will continue to focus on long-term technology vision and industry leading innovation, as well as expanding the TOC, Broadways' core platform for scalable high-performance distributed computing and open data access. The TOC allows complex workflows and application aggregation to occur in a future proof, highly configurable, low-code environment that allows companies to endlessly scale, append new microservices and drive system growth.

"Broadway was founded with a vision to bring a new level of innovation and automation to global capital markets. That is our DNA, and for over 17 years the Broadway team has delivered on that promise. Today, we operate in one of the world's fastest changing markets, which puts immense pressure on our clients and partners to achieve more from their technology faster, something Broadway has consistently demonstrated it does better than others. As the markets go through greater change and customers demand more than ever before, I'm excited to collaborate with Michael and extend our legacy of innovation. I'm thrilled to continue to lead our ever-evolving efforts to address the industry's most complex challenges, centered around data and analytics, sophisticated algorithms, workflow automation, and low-code, while expanding the power of the TOC to benefit more of the global trading community," said Moeller.

Broadway's suite of fully hosted SaaS trading solutions powers the entire end-to-end client workflow and includes order and sophisticated algo execution, customer quoting and ecommerce, pricing and distribution, risk and credit management, surveillance, and trade management, all with a complete enterprise data repository and all leveraging the TOC. The company has continued to expand its Greyspan hosting to provide clients additional value on its world class infrastructure solutions and white glove service regardless of application provider.

About Broadway Technology

Broadway Technology is a leading provider of high-performance front-office fintech solutions to sell-side and buy-side clients, including more than half of the top 50 banks in the world. Founded in 2003 by experts in enterprise software and quantitative trading, Broadway has employees worldwide with offices in New York, Austin, London, Toronto, and Christchurch. To learn more visit www.broadwaytechnology.com

