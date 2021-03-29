BH Macro Limited - Approval of Management Agreement Changes

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

29 March 2021

Approval of Management Agreement Changes

The Company announces that the proposed changes to the Company's management agreement with Brevan Howard Capital Management LP described in the circular to the Company's shareholders dated 12 March 2021 (the "Proposed Changes") were approved by poll vote at the Company's extraordinary general meeting held this morning.

The Proposed Changes will now become effective from 1 July 2021.

The result of the poll vote was as follows:

Votes for % Votes against % % total voting rights voted Votes withheld 12,097,184 82.5% 2,572,995 17.5% 61.7% 115,902

All votes cast were proxy votes received in advance of the meeting. Accordingly, the proxy votes received by the Company are identical to the above

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted towards the proportion of votes "for" or "against".

As at 25 March 2021, the Company's issued share capital (excluding shares held in treasury) consisted of 2,093,611 US dollar shares and 15,084,401 Sterling shares. On a poll each shareholder is entitled to 0.7606 votes per US dollar share held and 1.4710 votes per Sterling share held. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company as at the time of the meeting were 23,781,555.

The full text of the resolution regarding the Proposed Changes is set out in the notice of extraordinary general meeting which formed part of the Company's circular dated 12 March 2021.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolution will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.



