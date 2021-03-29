Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
ACCESSWIRE
29.03.2021 | 14:08
BIBIBOP Asian Grill Now 100% Gluten Free

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / BIBIBOP Asian Grill is all about well-being and that focus includes providing guests with a healthy, delicious, and safe menu. In 2018, BIBIBOP set a goal to become a 100% Gluten-Free restaurant and today the brand announced that all BIBIBOP Asian Grill restaurants have been certified as gluten-free.

"We want to take care of gluten-free guests by offering a safe place to eat and an entire menu of food choices that focus on their health," said BIBIBOP Senior Director of Marketing Henry Yonky.

The gluten-free diet is a necessity for the nearly three-million Americans living with celiac disease, while many others have chosen to eat gluten-free as part of a healthier lifestyle. According to the FDA, gluten-free foods have less than 20 parts per million of gluten, a mixture of proteins that occur naturally in wheat, rye, and barley. A gluten-free diet may help with weight loss, improved gastrointestinal health, and increased energy levels.

As part of their effort to become 100% Gluten-Free, BIBIBOP worked with the Gluten Intolerance Group to earn their Gluten Free Food Service certification as a Validated Gluten-Free Safe Spot.

"At the Gluten Intolerance Group, our mission is to make life easier for everyone living gluten-free, which is why we are thrilled to welcome BIBIBOP as a Validated Gluten-Free Safe Spot," said GFFS Program Manager Lindsey Yeakle. "The gluten-free community has many challenges when dining away from home, but with Safe Spots, like BIBIBOP, offering balanced and healthy Asian cuisine, gluten-free consumers can dine out with confidence."

According to GFFS research, 98% of gluten-free diners surveyed felt safer eating at a Validated Gluten-Free Safe Spot.

"It's important that guests know we are here to take care of them," said Yonky. "If they are gluten-sensitive, or even just focused on eating better, we want them to know that BIBIBOP is all about their well-being."

About BIBIBOP Asian Grill

BIBIBOP is all about well-being. We serve healthy & affordable Asian food because we really care. At BIBIBOP, guests create their own bowls filled with real, unprocessed, high quality food with proven health benefits because well-being can start with a good meal.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, BIBIBOP Asian Grill has 43 locations nationwide in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, and Washington D.C. BIBIBOP is focused on the well-being of our customers, teammates, and communities; serving healthy and affordable meals, providing jobs and training, and giving back to local organizations that focus on health, hunger, and education. Find the menu, locations, and more about well-being at www.bibibop.com

For more information or images, please contact:

Jason Whitt
Marketing Manager
jwhitt@bibibop.com

SOURCE: BIBIBOP Asian Grill



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637478/BIBIBOP-Asian-Grill-Now-100-Gluten-Free

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
